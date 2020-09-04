Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #165 – Triceps

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

ARM DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be focused on the upper body, particularly the triceps.

WARMUP

5-10 minutes of whole body stretching

30 seconds arm circles

30 seconds leg swings

30 seconds jumping jacks

WORKOUT:

Today’s workout is going to be pretty short, but even so, you’ll definitely be feeling it in your triceps by the end. Remember to take your time with the exercises – don’t rush through it.

10 regular pushups

10 bench/chair dips

10 pushup planks

10 pike pushups

10 diamond pushups

60 seconds rest

COMPLETE THIS WORKOUT FOR A TOTAL OF 5 ROUNDS

COOLDOWN:

Remember to get some protein within 30 minutes of concluding the workout, and remember to drink plenty of water.