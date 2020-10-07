SwimSwam Podcast: Fred Bousquet Explains Why Super Suits Were Good for Swimming

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with perhaps the most artistic swimmer of all-time, Fred Bousquet. Fred opened up about what it was like when he first got to America and started training at Auburn University under David Marsh and Dave Durden, admitting that it took him a year just to make the decision to leave France. Bousquet also explains why he loved the super suits: because of the attention that they brought to the sport. Bousquet admits that swimming now is “purer”, but he still thinks the super suits added an interesting dynamic to the sport.
In a way, the technological breakthrough was inevitable. The suit was just too good, even altering swimmers body positions, and that’s where it crossed the line to becoming an aid like fins. Still, I do not believe that the sport would be reaching the heights it is today without the high barriers set by the supersuits. It was a net positive in retrospect, though in 2010 or so it felt like those records would never be touched for generations. However there are a select few records, most infamously the men’s 200 free and women’s 200 fly, that are flat out comical in how obviously assisted they are. Those very well may take another decade if not more to fall. The… Read more »
