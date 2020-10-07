SwimSwam Podcast: Fred Bousquet Explains Why Super Suits Were Good for Swimming

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with perhaps the most artistic swimmer of all-time, Fred Bousquet. Fred opened up about what it was like when he first got to America and started training at Auburn University under David Marsh and Dave Durden, admitting that it took him a year just to make the decision to leave France. Bousquet also explains why he loved the super suits: because of the attention that they brought to the sport. Bousquet admits that swimming now is “purer”, but he still thinks the super suits added an interesting dynamic to the sport.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

