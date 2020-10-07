Adam Fusti-Molnar Narrowly Misses 200 Breast PB At ASC Senior Challenge

2020 ASC Senior IMX/IMR Challenge
- October 2-4, 2020
- Austin Aquatics & Sports Academy
- Austin, Texas
- 25 yard pool (SCY)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 ST ASC Senior IMX IMR SC”
Senior members of the Austin Swim Club (15 & over) took part in a three-day competition at home over the weekend, with several impressive swims popping up across the board. The 14 & under swimmers competed the previous weekend, September 25-27.
The most noteworthy swim coming out of the intrasquad came from Adam Fusti-Molnar, who unloaded a scintillating 2:00.09 in the men’s 200 breaststroke. With this swim, Fusti-Molnar narrowly misses his personal best of 1:59.59 set in December at the 2019 Winter Junior Nats – West.
In mid-August, the 17-year-old hit a new lifetime best in the 100 breast at the club’s Summer Splash meet, clocking 54.43 in what was his first meet back since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the second week of March.
At 16, Fusti-Molnar qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 200 breast with a long course showing of 2:16.93 at the 2019 Futures Meet in Des Moines, Iowa.
Placing second in the 200 breast was 15-year-old Andrew Zou, who also was about a half-second off his best of 2:03.73 in 2:04.20.
Fusti-Molnar also topped the field in the men’s 200 IM, touching in 1:52.66. His personal best stands at 1:51.32 from early March. 15-year-old Daniel Li (1:56.52) and Zou (1:56.70) took second and third.
In the men’s 200 fly, 16-year-old Manning Haskal led the pack in 1:54.56, incredibly slashing close to 14 seconds off his previous best of 2:08.51 set in February. Fusti-Molnar was the runner-up in 1:56.47, taking almost 13 seconds off his old PB from 2016.
OTHER NOTEWORTHY SWIMS
- Truman Armstrong delivered three first-place finishes for the meet, including two best times. The 16-year-old dropped an impressive 4:27.20 in the men’s 500 free on Friday night, with Haskal (4:32.35) second, to drop eight seconds from his old best of 4:35.51. He followed up with a 1:53.02 in the 200 back on Saturday, and a 4:02.89 in the 400 IM on Sunday. His medley swim took nine seconds off his previous best set last November.
- On the women’s side, 15-year-old Jillian Cox produced an impressive 4:47.26 in the 500 free, two and a half seconds off her 4:44.75 from December.
- Kyla Foxhoven, 15, clocked 1:04.28 in the women’s 100 breast. Foxhoven has been faster on six occasions, including a 1:03.53 in August. Her quickest showing stands at 1:02.74 from February.
- 16-year-old Emma Feld posted a 1:52.97 in the women’s 200 free and a 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM to top the fields. Feld was just off her bests of 1:52.58 and 2:06.90, respectively.
- 18-year-old Rylie Lopez was the fastest swimmer in the women’s 200 fly (2:06.13) and 400 IM (4:29.74). Lopez hit bests of 1:59.61 and 4:22.41 in February.