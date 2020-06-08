SwimSwam Podcast: East Carolina on Trying to Revive Swim & Dive Programs

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with former members of the East Carolina University swim and dive team, which got cut unexpectedly just weeks ago. This included former head coach Richard Kobe and sophomores Randi Palandro and Ryan Brennan. We discussed what made East Carolina such a special team, how the fundraising of over $400,000 has gone so far, and what it might take to revive this storied program.