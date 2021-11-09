SwimSwam Breakdown: ISL Playoff Predictions, SC World Records in Kazan

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the ISL playoffs starting this week in-depth, highlighting which teams are secured a spot in the ISL final, which are on the bubble, and which are on the outside looking in. We also assess the world records broken in Kazan at the SC European Champs this past week and look at what the Texas-UVA dual meet tells about both defending NCAA champions. Full List of Topics below:

Greg
28 minutes ago

Coleman – regarding the UVA-Texas women’s meet, UVA was only ahead by 1 after the first day in large part because both diving events (which Texas swept) were included in the scores before the swimming started. So UVA made up 27 points in that first day to be one ahead, even with Alex Walsh getting touched out by two Texas women in the 200 fly. So the first day’s score wasn’t surprising given all that, and it wasn’t surprising UVA pulled away quite a lot in the 2nd day.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Greg
2 minutes ago

Thank you for this insight! I figured diving was a big part of it but I hadn’t looked into it. We always know UT will bring it on the swim AND dive side of things.

The UT women have a tough road trying to move up from 3rd, but even if they repeat as 3rd place this year, I feel their performance on the swim side will be much more complete. Their team is looking more well-rounded. But the NCS women, keeping quiet like last year until the lights come on… should be a fun one in ATL, esp with Stanford HOPEFULLY back in the mix

Swimfan
12 minutes ago

Thanks Coleman for eliminating the airhorn sound.

As always, another great episode. Keep up the work!

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Swimfan
1 minute ago

I’ll be honest… that was an accident.

I am overjoyed that you like this audio format. I can’t promise the airhorn won’t be back though…

