Ilya Shymanovich Ties 50 Breast World Record

2021 LEN European Short Course Championships

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

During the final day of the 2021 LEN Short Course European Championships, Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich tied the 50 breast SCM World Record with his time of 25.25.

Shymanovich tied the record set back in 2009 by South Africa’s Cameron van der Burgh. In the process, he also broke the European record, previously set by Emre Sakci’s 25.29 in 2020, and the SC Euros record, set by Nicolo Martinenghi’s 25.37 set in 2021. Shymanovich also lowered his own Belarusian national record of 25.39, set in 2020.

Shymanovich now has both breaststroke SCM sprint world records, after breaking Adam Peaty’s 100 breast record last December.

Coming into finals, Shymanovich was seated third, behind the previous SC Euros record holder, Italy’s Martinenghi, and the previous European record holder, Turkey’s Sakci. Finishing off a tenth of his lifetime best with 25.39, Sakci came in second during the finals, and Martinenghi came in third after setting the meet record in semis.

Shymanovich has been on a roll lately. He earned his first LC European Championships medal earlier in 2021 after he placed second in the 50 breast at 26.55. He also placed eighth at the Olympics in the 100-meter breaststroke.

In 2020, he earned the Swammy Award for European Male Swimmer of the Year. 2020 was also the year he set a new SCM world record in the 100 breaststroke, with his 55.34 defeating Peaty’s 55.41.

This is also the second tied world record in a 50 for this meet. On Saturday, Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo tied the world record in the 50 fly.

Shymanovich will walk away from the 2021 SC Euros with podium finishes in all the breaststroke events: a gold in the 50 and 200 breast, and a silver in the 100 breast.