Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Beanie Gang Shows Up In Chicago

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
10.
@kylesockwell @RowdyGaines fun fact McIntosh's mom was in the same heat at the 1984 games as Mary T. pic.twitter.com/9HG8U8lpl8
— Canada's Fastest Swim Dad (@realABswim_tri) March 6, 2022
Now THAT is a fun fact.
9.
Hey Caeleb Dressel, we mustache you a question but we'll shave it for later. pic.twitter.com/P3X2GWR6z3
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 5, 2022
I get that the mustache is the point but I just find it weird to see Dressel in lane 9.
8.
“More hardware than a Home Depot” – the USA Swimming announcer talking about Katie Ledecky’s Olympic medals🥇🥈🥉#TYRProSeries
— Annika Johnson (@nniejohnson) March 4, 2022
“More records than a vinyl store.”
7.
日本の若手もがんばる中ですが、カナダの15歳が400IM 4:29.12。フリー強いっていいなぁ。。。 https://t.co/vso6nSChC3
— 大橋 悠依 / 𝗬𝘂𝗶 𝗢𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶 (@Yui__Ohashi) March 5, 2022
IM Queen Ohashi giving props to Summer.
6.
THE KID IS UNREAL 😈
LÉON MARCHAND WINS THE 200 BREAST AT A SCHOOL-BEST 1:50.39 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFQhBYHnG2
— Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 6, 2022
What was your favorite Marchand race of the weekend?
5.
If I had a dollar for every time I’ve said, “Nah, I can’t go I have a swim meet”. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/uIJj2ob1Ku
— Nathan Rogers (@NathanRogers_22) March 6, 2022
Me if I had a dollar for every time someone said “did you win your swim meet?”
4.
A @katieledecky victory! 👑
Take a look back at the Long Distance Queen's win in the women's 400m free at the #TYRProSeries.
📺 @CNBC
💻 https://t.co/CFEqLGDiJL pic.twitter.com/SurpmHMVoU
— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 6, 2022
What was your favorite #LedeckyRace of the weekend?
3.
Ann Curtis, Class of 1948, was born March 6, 1926. She was the greatest woman swimmer of her generation & @Cal's first Olympic Swimming Champion. Curtis won 2 Gold Medals & a Silver at the 1948 London Olympics, when there were only 5 women's events & swimmers could only enter 3. pic.twitter.com/5BXXjZPFxw
— Cal Bears History (@CalBearsHistory) March 6, 2022
FYI she set an Olympic record in the 400 freestyle.
2.
Every swimmer in Westmont has an IG story like this today pic.twitter.com/m9qaaEA5E0
— Jacob (@JakeSwinn) March 5, 2022
Someone get me a slice of this.
1.
Beanie Gang🤘 @ FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park https://t.co/et2323xzQW
— Olivia Smoliga (@OliviaSmoliga) March 4, 2022
The iconic duo got reassembled this weekend.