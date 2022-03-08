Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Beanie Gang Shows Up In Chicago

by Ben Dornan 0

March 07th, 2022 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

Now THAT is a fun fact.

9.

I get that the mustache is the point but I just find it weird to see Dressel in lane 9.

8.

“More records than a vinyl store.”

7.

IM Queen Ohashi giving props to Summer.

6.

What was your favorite Marchand race of the weekend?

5.

Me if I had a dollar for every time someone said “did you win your swim meet?”

4.

What was your favorite #LedeckyRace of the weekend?

3.

FYI she set an Olympic record in the 400 freestyle.

2.

Someone get me a slice of this.

1.

The iconic duo got reassembled this weekend.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!