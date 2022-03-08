Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Beanie Gang Shows Up In Chicago

We’re back with your weekly dose of swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

@kylesockwell @RowdyGaines fun fact McIntosh's mom was in the same heat at the 1984 games as Mary T. pic.twitter.com/9HG8U8lpl8 — Canada's Fastest Swim Dad (@realABswim_tri) March 6, 2022

Now THAT is a fun fact.

9.

Hey Caeleb Dressel, we mustache you a question but we'll shave it for later. pic.twitter.com/P3X2GWR6z3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 5, 2022

I get that the mustache is the point but I just find it weird to see Dressel in lane 9.

8.

“More hardware than a Home Depot” – the USA Swimming announcer talking about Katie Ledecky’s Olympic medals🥇🥈🥉#TYRProSeries — Annika Johnson (@nniejohnson) March 4, 2022

“More records than a vinyl store.”

7.

IM Queen Ohashi giving props to Summer.

6.

THE KID IS UNREAL 😈 LÉON MARCHAND WINS THE 200 BREAST AT A SCHOOL-BEST 1:50.39 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nFQhBYHnG2 — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 6, 2022

What was your favorite Marchand race of the weekend?

5.

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve said, “Nah, I can’t go I have a swim meet”. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/uIJj2ob1Ku — Nathan Rogers (@NathanRogers_22) March 6, 2022

Me if I had a dollar for every time someone said “did you win your swim meet?”

4.

A @katieledecky victory! 👑 Take a look back at the Long Distance Queen's win in the women's 400m free at the #TYRProSeries. 📺 @CNBC

💻 https://t.co/CFEqLGDiJL pic.twitter.com/SurpmHMVoU — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 6, 2022

What was your favorite #LedeckyRace of the weekend?

3.

Ann Curtis, Class of 1948, was born March 6, 1926. She was the greatest woman swimmer of her generation & @Cal's first Olympic Swimming Champion. Curtis won 2 Gold Medals & a Silver at the 1948 London Olympics, when there were only 5 women's events & swimmers could only enter 3. pic.twitter.com/5BXXjZPFxw — Cal Bears History (@CalBearsHistory) March 6, 2022

FYI she set an Olympic record in the 400 freestyle.

2.

Every swimmer in Westmont has an IG story like this today pic.twitter.com/m9qaaEA5E0 — Jacob (@JakeSwinn) March 5, 2022

Someone get me a slice of this.

1.

Beanie Gang🤘 @ FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park https://t.co/et2323xzQW — Olivia Smoliga (@OliviaSmoliga) March 4, 2022

The iconic duo got reassembled this weekend.