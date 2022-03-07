Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

With the official psych sheets now released to the public, it is time to score the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.

While there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points at every championships, Emory, Kenyon, Denison, Johns Hopkins, MIT, and Williams are some of the teams that come in with a lot of depth, year after year. This time around, ten-time defending women’s champions and 2019 men’s runners-up, Emory, lead the men’s psych sheet by 42 points and are seeded second by a mere 22 points in the women’s meet. Kenyon tops the women’s psych sheet and is seeded third on the men’s side.

There are another 310 points to be awarded in diving. The 53 divers invited to the championships were determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: these projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS
Kenyon 224 180 404
Emory 218 164 382
Williams 208 146 354
Denison 202 144 346
Tufts 147 128 275
Pomona-Pitzer 98 112 210
MIT 76 104 180
St. Kate’s 110 40 150
Johns Hopkins 86 60 146
Bates 62 66 128
Bowdoin 39 72 111
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 72 34 106
Chicago 46 60 106
NYU 57 36 93
Wash U. St. Louis 34 42 76
Connecticut 32 38 70
Amherst 39 22 61
Hope College 31 26 57
Gustavus 23 32 55
Mary Washington 42 0 42
Nazareth 32 0 32
Albion 20 12 32
Trinity (TX) 3 22 25
Wheaton MA 22 0 22
CMU 20 0 20
Southwestern 5 6 11
TCNJ 11 0 11
UW-Stevens Point 11 0 11
Colby 7 0 7
Wellesley 6 0 6
St. Olaf 6 0 6
Swarthmore 4 2 6
Hamilton 5 0 5
Calvin 4 0 4
IWU 4 0 4
Middlebury 3 0 3
Pacific Lutheran 3 0 3
Whitworth 2 0 2
W&L 0 2 2
Smith 1 0 1

Men

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS
Emory 228 148 376
Johns Hopkins 218 116 334
Kenyon 161 156 317
MIT 133 180 313
Williams 169 140 309
Denison 156 150 306
Chicago 83 92 175
Wash U. St. Louis 121 34 155
John Carroll 49 92 141
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 63 56 119
NYU 91 24 115
Calvin 36 76 112
Rowan 37 58 95
UWEC 49 30 79
Ithaca 50 14 64
Tufts 25 38 63
F&M 25 34 59
TCNJ 33 20 53
Whitman 42 0 42
CMU 12 30 42
Pomona-Pitzer 14 26 40
Bowdoin 20 14 34
Whitworth 28 4 32
Cal Lutheran 32 0 32
Trinity (TX) 15 14 29
Swarthmore 19 0 19
Amherst 19 0 19
Hope College 14 2 16
Coast Guard 14 0 14
Bates 8 0 8
Connecticut 8 0 8
SUNY Geneseo 7 0 7
USMMA 6 0 6
Birmingham Southern 6 0 6
Brandeis 6 0 6
Carthage 5 0 5
RWU 3 0 3
Catholic 3 0 3
Stevens 3 0 3
Millsaps 2 0 2
Caltech 0 2 2
Colby 1 0 1
Case Western 1 0 1

 

