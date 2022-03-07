Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
- IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheet
With the official psych sheets now released to the public, it is time to score the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.
While there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points at every championships, Emory, Kenyon, Denison, Johns Hopkins, MIT, and Williams are some of the teams that come in with a lot of depth, year after year. This time around, ten-time defending women’s champions and 2019 men’s runners-up, Emory, lead the men’s psych sheet by 42 points and are seeded second by a mere 22 points in the women’s meet. Kenyon tops the women’s psych sheet and is seeded third on the men’s side.
There are another 310 points to be awarded in diving. The 53 divers invited to the championships were determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26.
PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY
(Note: these projections do not include diving.)
Women
|Team
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|TOTAL POINTS
|Kenyon
|224
|180
|404
|Emory
|218
|164
|382
|Williams
|208
|146
|354
|Denison
|202
|144
|346
|Tufts
|147
|128
|275
|Pomona-Pitzer
|98
|112
|210
|MIT
|76
|104
|180
|St. Kate’s
|110
|40
|150
|Johns Hopkins
|86
|60
|146
|Bates
|62
|66
|128
|Bowdoin
|39
|72
|111
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|72
|34
|106
|Chicago
|46
|60
|106
|NYU
|57
|36
|93
|Wash U. St. Louis
|34
|42
|76
|Connecticut
|32
|38
|70
|Amherst
|39
|22
|61
|Hope College
|31
|26
|57
|Gustavus
|23
|32
|55
|Mary Washington
|42
|0
|42
|Nazareth
|32
|0
|32
|Albion
|20
|12
|32
|Trinity (TX)
|3
|22
|25
|Wheaton MA
|22
|0
|22
|CMU
|20
|0
|20
|Southwestern
|5
|6
|11
|TCNJ
|11
|0
|11
|UW-Stevens Point
|11
|0
|11
|Colby
|7
|0
|7
|Wellesley
|6
|0
|6
|St. Olaf
|6
|0
|6
|Swarthmore
|4
|2
|6
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|5
|Calvin
|4
|0
|4
|IWU
|4
|0
|4
|Middlebury
|3
|0
|3
|Pacific Lutheran
|3
|0
|3
|Whitworth
|2
|0
|2
|W&L
|0
|2
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|1
Men
|Team
|Individual Points
|Relay Points
|TOTAL POINTS
|Emory
|228
|148
|376
|Johns Hopkins
|218
|116
|334
|Kenyon
|161
|156
|317
|MIT
|133
|180
|313
|Williams
|169
|140
|309
|Denison
|156
|150
|306
|Chicago
|83
|92
|175
|Wash U. St. Louis
|121
|34
|155
|John Carroll
|49
|92
|141
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|63
|56
|119
|NYU
|91
|24
|115
|Calvin
|36
|76
|112
|Rowan
|37
|58
|95
|UWEC
|49
|30
|79
|Ithaca
|50
|14
|64
|Tufts
|25
|38
|63
|F&M
|25
|34
|59
|TCNJ
|33
|20
|53
|Whitman
|42
|0
|42
|CMU
|12
|30
|42
|Pomona-Pitzer
|14
|26
|40
|Bowdoin
|20
|14
|34
|Whitworth
|28
|4
|32
|Cal Lutheran
|32
|0
|32
|Trinity (TX)
|15
|14
|29
|Swarthmore
|19
|0
|19
|Amherst
|19
|0
|19
|Hope College
|14
|2
|16
|Coast Guard
|14
|0
|14
|Bates
|8
|0
|8
|Connecticut
|8
|0
|8
|SUNY Geneseo
|7
|0
|7
|USMMA
|6
|0
|6
|Birmingham Southern
|6
|0
|6
|Brandeis
|6
|0
|6
|Carthage
|5
|0
|5
|RWU
|3
|0
|3
|Catholic
|3
|0
|3
|Stevens
|3
|0
|3
|Millsaps
|2
|0
|2
|Caltech
|0
|2
|2
|Colby
|1
|0
|1
|Case Western
|1
|0
|1