Scoring the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Psych Sheets

2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022

IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)

Live Stream

Live Results

Official Psych Sheet

With the official psych sheets now released to the public, it is time to score the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships. While the following projections are just that – projections – they give us some insight into the relative strengths of each team invited to the women’s and men’s meets.

While there are numerous variations from psych sheets seedings to actual scored points at every championships, Emory, Kenyon, Denison, Johns Hopkins, MIT, and Williams are some of the teams that come in with a lot of depth, year after year. This time around, ten-time defending women’s champions and 2019 men’s runners-up, Emory, lead the men’s psych sheet by 42 points and are seeded second by a mere 22 points in the women’s meet. Kenyon tops the women’s psych sheet and is seeded third on the men’s side.

There are another 310 points to be awarded in diving. The 53 divers invited to the championships were determined by performances achieved at the regional diving meets February 25-26.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: these projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Individual Points Relay Points TOTAL POINTS Kenyon 224 180 404 Emory 218 164 382 Williams 208 146 354 Denison 202 144 346 Tufts 147 128 275 Pomona-Pitzer 98 112 210 MIT 76 104 180 St. Kate’s 110 40 150 Johns Hopkins 86 60 146 Bates 62 66 128 Bowdoin 39 72 111 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 72 34 106 Chicago 46 60 106 NYU 57 36 93 Wash U. St. Louis 34 42 76 Connecticut 32 38 70 Amherst 39 22 61 Hope College 31 26 57 Gustavus 23 32 55 Mary Washington 42 0 42 Nazareth 32 0 32 Albion 20 12 32 Trinity (TX) 3 22 25 Wheaton MA 22 0 22 CMU 20 0 20 Southwestern 5 6 11 TCNJ 11 0 11 UW-Stevens Point 11 0 11 Colby 7 0 7 Wellesley 6 0 6 St. Olaf 6 0 6 Swarthmore 4 2 6 Hamilton 5 0 5 Calvin 4 0 4 IWU 4 0 4 Middlebury 3 0 3 Pacific Lutheran 3 0 3 Whitworth 2 0 2 W&L 0 2 2 Smith 1 0 1

Men