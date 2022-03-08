Ava Muzzy Breaks Older Sister Emma Muzzy’s VHSL Class 3 Record in 100 Breast

2022 VHSL Class 3 Swimming & Diving Championship (Girls Meet)

February 19th, 2022

SwimRVA, Richmond, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Standings (Top 5)

Maggie L Walker Governor’s School – 253 Monticello High School – 245 York High School – 213 Lafayette High School – 188 Cave Spring High School – 172

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School won a tight team battle with Monticello HS at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 3 Championships. Monticello won two relay titles at the meet, but they ultimately fell just short of MLWGS in the team standings. It was a highly competitive meet, as 8 different schools won titles (there are only 12 events).

A couple VHSL Class 3 Records fell on the day, perhaps the most notable of which was broken at the hands of Cave Spring HS junior Ava Muzzy, who cracked the 100 breast mark. In the 100 breast, Muzzy swam a 1:01.21, shattering the Class 3 Record, which was held by her older sister, Emma Muzzy, who is currently a senior at NC State. Emma’s VHSL Record stood at 1:02.95, meaning that Ava broke the record by 1.74 seconds.

Ava Muzzy also won the 200 IM, swimming a new personal best of 1:59.52. Emma Muzzy also holds the Class 3 and overall VHSL Records in the 200 IM (1:57.57). Ava is committed to UNC for the fall of 2023.

Another VHSL Class 3 Record fell at the hands of Ali Pfaff, a Rockbridge County HS senior, who is set to swim for Duke starting this fall. Pfaff took the 50 free and 100 free at these championships, breaking the Class 3 Record in the 50. Pfaff actually broke the record in the 50 twice, first doing so in prelims with a 23.21, then again in finals, swimming a 22.83. Her finals swim clipped her previous best, which stood at 22.88.

In the 100 free, Pfaff swam a 50.24, narrowly missing Tatum Wall‘s Class 3 Record of 50.11. Pfaff was also just off her personal best of 50.02 with the swim.

Monticello senior Izzy Bradley was the other swimmer who broke a VHSL Class 3 Record at the meet, doing so in the 100 back. Bradely swam a new personal best of 53.45, breaking the previous record, which also happened to be held by Emma Muzzy at 54.08 from 2018. Bradely used her speed to take the race out fast, splitting 25.57. She also swam a new personal best of 23.02 in the 50 free, taking 2nd behind Pfaff.

A UVA recruit, Bradley also helped two of Monticello’s relays to victory. She was exceptional on the 200 medley relay, leading her team off with a scorching 24.82 50 back. Elisabeth Bendall went next, splitting 29.16 on breast, then Mariam Mithqal swam a 26.38 on fly, and Josefine Van Beck anchored in 25.38. Monticello finished in 1:45.74, winning by 4 seconds.

In the 200 free relay, Elisabeth Bendall (24.82), Allisan Bendall (25.22), Eloise Weary (25.30), and Izzy Bradley (23.09) teamed up for a 1:38.43 to win the event.

The team champions, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, took the 400 free relay, with Ala Killen (54.49), Delaney Prescott (55.20), Elizabeth O’Shea (54.47), and Christine Datovech (51.47) combined for a 3:35.63.

Tabb HS senior Ella Epes won the 100 fly in 54.56, establishing a new personal best. Epes is a UConn recruit, set to begin in Storrs this fall. Lafayette sophomore Gracie Gregory took the 500 free in 5:05.81.

Turner Ashby freshman Molly Beckwith picked a win in the 200 free, swimming a 1:52.65. Diving was won by Christianburg HS’ Natalie Jones, who racked up 490.55 points to earn the title.