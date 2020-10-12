Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The 12 Year Old Coming For The Phelps Crown

by Ben Dornan 0

October 12th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

The shot IS fire.

10.

Announcing the newest additions to the US Swimmers Baby Club!

9.

Watch us as we compete in season two of the @iswimleague

I know the season hasn’t started yet but looks the Titans are winning on the ISL dancing front so far……

8.

Nothing beats a sibling throwback.

7.

We definitely feel you here Poul.

6.

The Drip!!!

5.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Femke.

4.

@pdga tour next year 😜

Nailed it.

3.

Evolution.

2.

Best wishes for a Long, happy marriage!

1.

It all begins with one record.

