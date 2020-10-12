Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The 12 Year Old Coming For The Phelps Crown

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
The shot IS fire.
Announcing the newest additions to the US Swimmers Baby Club!
I know the season hasn’t started yet but looks the Titans are winning on the ISL dancing front so far……
Nothing beats a sibling throwback.
We definitely feel you here Poul.
New kit who dis? 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/QQLTlYMO76
— Cali Condors (@calicondors_isl) October 12, 2020
The Drip!!!
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I'm NOT sick and have NO symptoms at all. I have been so careful, so it was quite a shock to be honest. I'm in quarantine and following the rules of the Dutch CDC. Hope I can still join the @iswimleague and my team @energystandard when this is all possible again. ❤️💙⚡ . . . #Covid #Quarantine #IllBeBack #EnergyStandard 📸: @minekasapoglu
Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Femke.
Nailed it.
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/nhQJZnDqD0
— Bailey (@bailey_grinter) October 9, 2020
Evolution.
This past year, 23x Paralympic medalist @JessicaLong has had a crash course in marriage and the ups and downs caused by the pandemic and the postponement of the #TokyoParalympics.
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 11, 2020
Best wishes for a Long, happy marriage!
right now
at this very moment
there's a 12-year-old swimmer
who just beat Michael Phelps' 11-12 age group record in the 200 Fly
imagine what that feels like. at 12. https://t.co/J2n1LYulgJ
— Jon Finkel (@Jon_Finkel) October 12, 2020
It all begins with one record.
