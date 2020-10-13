Anna teDuits Verbals to Wisconsin for 2022, Following Brothers Truman and Drew

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Badger Aquatic Club’s Anna teDuits, a junior at Edgewood High School, is the latest 2022 verbal for the Wisconsin Badgers.

She’s the youngest of five teDuits siblings, and she’ll be the third to swim at Wisconsin. Truman teDuits is currently a freshman on the team, and Drew teDuits swam at Wisconsin, where he brought home the 2013 NCAA title in the 200 back. Another older brother, Payton teDuits, swam for UW-Milwaukee.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin! I can’t wait to further my academic and swimming career as a badger! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for everything they’ve done for me! Go badgers!! 🦡👐🏼

50 free – 23.91

100 free – 51.84

50 back – 26.27

100 back – 55.97

200 back – 2:01.65

200 IM – 2:06.28

TeDuits was the state champion in the 200 IM (2:06.28) and third-place finisher in the 100 back (55.97) at the 2019 Wisconsin HS Division II Championships. She also swam the back leg (26.27) on Edgewood’s state record-breaking 200 medley relay and split a 51.43 on their winning 400 free relay.

At the 2018 edition of the meet, as a freshman, teDuits was the 100 back runner-up and finished fifth in the 200 IM.

Wisconsin’s backstroke group is spearheaded by Olympic hopeful Phoebe Bacon, a current freshman, who is continuing the Badgers’ backstroke legacy after NCAA champion and 100-yard backstroke American record-holder Beata Nelson‘s graduation. The current freshman class also includes in-state pickup Kaylyn Schoof (52.7/1:54.5 BK), while the incoming class of 2025 includes Mackenzie McConagha (52.8/1:56.6) and Katie McClintock (54.3/1:58.6).

TeDuits joins #16 Blair Stoneburg and Abby Wanezek in Wisconsin’s class of 2026.

