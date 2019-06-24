Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimmers Show Out for Olympic Day

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It was Olympic Day Sunday, and swimmers stood out in their plentiful posts about the milestone – which just happened to be almost exactly a year from finals. Additionally, swimming stole the show in responses to the official Team USA inquiry about favorite Olympic moments, which warming our hearts. We wouldn’t dare rank swimmers’ personal Olympic experiences, so this week, we’re just giving you a roundup of some highlights, in no particular order.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

@hosszukatinka #IronLady #arenaRacing #settecolli2019

Very into this super suit for the Iron Lady.

Happy #olympicday – The #Olympic Games means family to me… friendships all around the world. The medals matter less overtime. The friendships endure with more and more meaning…. That reminds me of how the modern #olympics began as a deterrent to war, a way to bring nations together in celebration of life through sport. I would like for that message to be more front and center in these divided times.

Memories 🥰 #olympicday #IronLady #Rio

One year until the 200 Free at #olympictrials2020! Can't wait to get back to #omaha @usaswimming #tokyo2020 #200free #1yearaway

Happy Olympic Day! Never too young to start dreaming big! #olympicday

Happy Olympic Day!!🥳🙌🏼 we’re only 1 year away! Thank you to EVERYONE who has helped & supported me through out my career! ( I know the actual day was yesterday, I’m late😌) #OlympicDay #Olympics #DreamBig #swimming

