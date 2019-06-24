Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Swimmers Show Out for Olympic Day

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It was Olympic Day Sunday, and swimmers stood out in their plentiful posts about the milestone – which just happened to be almost exactly a year from finals. Additionally, swimming stole the show in responses to the official Team USA inquiry about favorite Olympic moments, which warming our hearts. We wouldn’t dare rank swimmers’ personal Olympic experiences, so this week, we’re just giving you a roundup of some highlights, in no particular order.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Very into this super suit for the Iron Lady.

Happy #OlympicDay! Most exhilarating/terrifying experience of my life and I loved every second of it! #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/mEvcVxOZxa — Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) June 24, 2019

Happy @Olympics day to all my fellow and future Olympians! pic.twitter.com/WszlTJNbhT — Cameron van der Burgh (@Cameronvdburgh) June 23, 2019

Happy #olympicday!

Why do I only see the Olympians celebrating this? Today I personally am celebrating not just the victorious but everyone who had ever tried to make it and failed as well as those still… https://t.co/zBLCjJ8ZYO — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) June 23, 2019

Continue a sonhar, continue a nadar 🏊🏽‍♀️❤️ Happy Olympic Day! pic.twitter.com/95lJ9zy5ZN — Joanna Maranhão (@Jujuca1987) June 23, 2019

Happy @Olympics day!! Can’t wait to see what 2020 will bring! 🤗🤲🏻🙌🏻💪🏼🇪🇬 يا رب pic.twitter.com/cIGaZgfqQs — Farida Osman (@FaridaOsman) June 23, 2019

Happy Olympic Day! The Rio Olympics went about as well as I could’ve imagined. I’m thankful for the friendships made, the people that pushed me, the opportunity to witness history, and represent the best country in the world. The Olympics are still my biggest motivation 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hB3RbibEWD — Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) June 23, 2019

Jason Lezak’s epic anchor leg of the ‘08 4×100 free relay. #OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/BmEpDlw096 — Easton Aquatic Club (@eastonaquatic) June 23, 2019

Michael Phelps

2008 Butter fly Final

.01 seconds — Nick Balcer (@nick_balcer) June 23, 2019

Simone Manuel’s Gold medal in 2016. I screamed in excitement and woke up my roommate! I regret nothing. — Chuck Aoki (@Aoki5Chuck) June 23, 2019

Twitter … we have caught the feels. pic.twitter.com/EWr7CwBfZa — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 23, 2019

Ledecky 2016 800m freestyle pic.twitter.com/S8jbM0yJcj — shan (@luvrbugg) June 23, 2019

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner