Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Le Clos Tell Seto To Watch Out!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

A very spooky giveaway.

10.

Adding to the list: Florent Manaudou’s mustache.

9.

Can someone fact check this and tell me how to do it?

8.

It’s the little things that make it worth it!

7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ive got my money on @calicondors_isl tune in today 10 am est cbs sports network to see how we do 🤑🦅

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

I don’t think you can bet on your own team, Melanie.

6.

Congrats John and Hannah!!

5.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🖤The cookie to my cream🧡 Happy Halloween from the bubble🎃👻

A post shared by Lilly King (@_king_lil) on

Introducing the California CondOREOS.

4.

Say it all again for the people in the back.

3.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😂👼🏼Cupid’s ready for a Halloween workout with @celsiusofficial 💘 👻 🎃 #celciuslivefit

A post shared by Calvyn Justus (@calvynjustus) on

An Unexpected Valentine’s Day / Halloween Mashup.

2.

That pullout timing is KEY.

1.

How about the next couple of weeks? #ISLWorldRecord

