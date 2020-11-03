Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Le Clos Tell Seto To Watch Out!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
A very spooky giveaway.
10.
Swimmer Halloween Costumes:
– Michael Phelps
– Lifeguard
– Generic Swimmer
– Swim Coach
– Michael Phelps
– Professional Eater
– Giant Kickboard
– Michael Phelps
– Giant Fin
– Michael Phelps
– Small Kickboard
– Michael Phelps
– Normal Sized Kickboard
– Lifeguard
— Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) October 31, 2020
Adding to the list: Florent Manaudou’s mustache.
9.
Children of the Moken tribe in Thailand learn to constrict their pupils while swimming, giving them perfect vision underwater.
They can change the lens shape of their eyes (similar to dolphins and seals) and use this skill to hunt for fish, clams, etc.
— UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 1, 2020
Can someone fact check this and tell me how to do it?
8.
Sunrise views from the field house definitely make early morning practices better! pic.twitter.com/7RnGfmuYMZ
— ONU Swimming & Diving (@ONUSwimandDive) November 2, 2020
It’s the little things that make it worth it!
7.
View this post on Instagram
Ive got my money on @calicondors_isl tune in today 10 am est cbs sports network to see how we do 🤑🦅
I don’t think you can bet on your own team, Melanie.
6.
Congrats John and Hannah!!
5.
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the California CondOREOS.
4.
SWIMMING is #Safe
SWIMMING #SavesLives
SWIMMING improves #Health
SWIMMING #ProtectsNHS
SWIMMING #SavesLives
Government should actually follow the science@_ukactive @britishswimming @Wycombe_Swim @Swim_England @outdoor_swimmer @SwimWales @SwimmingWorld @SwimmingWorld https://t.co/JTSdPY3xWN
— Greg Whyte OBE (@gpwhyte) November 2, 2020
Say it all again for the people in the back.
3.
View this post on Instagram
😂👼🏼Cupid’s ready for a Halloween workout with @celsiusofficial 💘 👻 🎃 #celciuslivefit
An Unexpected Valentine’s Day / Halloween Mashup.
2.
View this post on Instagram
. 今日もトレーニング💦 . 後輩には、絶対に負けない！ . @tokyo2020 @tobiuo_japan @waseda_swimming #Toyota #ミズノスイム #LDHSPORTS
That pullout timing is KEY.
1.
Energy Standard’s @chadleclos wins the 200m butterfly & says he’s aiming to reclaim the world record in the event in the next couple of years… 🏊🏻♂️💨🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Y7BBNdH6A9
— ✌️🏊🏻♂️ 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 🇬🇧✌️ (@NickHopeTV) November 2, 2020
How about the next couple of weeks? #ISLWorldRecord
