Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Le Clos Tell Seto To Watch Out!

A very spooky giveaway.

10.

Swimmer Halloween Costumes: – Michael Phelps

– Lifeguard

– Generic Swimmer

– Swim Coach

– Michael Phelps

– Professional Eater

– Giant Kickboard

– Michael Phelps

– Giant Fin

– Michael Phelps

– Small Kickboard

– Michael Phelps

– Normal Sized Kickboard

– Lifeguard — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) October 31, 2020

Adding to the list: Florent Manaudou’s mustache.

9.

Children of the Moken tribe in Thailand learn to constrict their pupils while swimming, giving them perfect vision underwater. They can change the lens shape of their eyes (similar to dolphins and seals) and use this skill to hunt for fish, clams, etc. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 1, 2020

Can someone fact check this and tell me how to do it?

8.

Sunrise views from the field house definitely make early morning practices better! pic.twitter.com/7RnGfmuYMZ — ONU Swimming & Diving (@ONUSwimandDive) November 2, 2020

It’s the little things that make it worth it!

7.

I don’t think you can bet on your own team, Melanie.

6.

Congrats John and Hannah!!

5.

View this post on Instagram 🖤The cookie to my cream🧡 Happy Halloween from the bubble🎃👻 A post shared by Lilly King (@_king_lil) on Oct 31, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

Introducing the California CondOREOS.

4.

Say it all again for the people in the back.

3.

An Unexpected Valentine’s Day / Halloween Mashup.

2.

That pullout timing is KEY.

1.

Energy Standard’s @chadleclos wins the 200m butterfly & says he’s aiming to reclaim the world record in the event in the next couple of years… 🏊🏻‍♂️💨🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Y7BBNdH6A9 — ✌️🏊🏻‍♂️ 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 🇬🇧✌️ (@NickHopeTV) November 2, 2020

How about the next couple of weeks? #ISLWorldRecord

