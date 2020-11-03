Seven Swimmers & Two Relays Remain Unbeaten In ISL History

Lilly King is unbeatable.

At least, she has been across two ISL seasons and six individual matches. The Cali Condor has not lost a 50, 100 or 200 breaststroke, nor a medley relay in six meets. She’s an incredible 25-for-25 in ISL event wins.

King’s much-discussed dominance got us curious: what other swimmers are undefeated in a specific ISL event across their careers?

We break down the undefeated below, led by seven swimmers and two relay teams that are unbeaten across two years of competition.

‘True’ Undefeated Across 2019 & 2020 Seasons

These swimmers competed in both 2019 and 2020 and have not lost a specific event across those two seasons.

Lilly King (CAC): 50 breast 4/4 in 2019 2/2 in 2020 Plus one skins win in 2020 Unbeaten even across all three rounds of skins

(CAC): 50 breast Alia Atkinson (LON): 50 breast 3/3 in 2019 2/2 in 2020 Plus one skins win in 2020 Unbeaten even across all three rounds of skins

(LON): 50 breast Beryl Gastaldello (LAC): 50 fly 4/4 in 2019 (one tie) 3/3 in 2020

(LAC): 50 fly Lilly King (CAC): 100 breast 4/4 in 2019 2/2 in 2020

(CAC): 100 breast Lilly King (CAC): 200 breast 4/4 in 2019 2/2 in 2020

(CAC): 200 breast Cali Condors : Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay 4/4 in 2019 2/2 in 2020

: Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay Energy Standard: Women’s 4×100 Free Relay 4/4 in 2019 2/2 in 2020

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Szebaztian Szabo (AQC): 50 fly 3/3 in 2019 for Iron 3/3 in 2020 for Aqua Centurions

(AQC): 50 fly Melanie Margalis (CAC): 400 IM 4/4 in 2019 1/1 in 2020 (didn’t swim it in week 2)

(CAC): 400 IM Hali Flickinger (CAC): 200 fly 3/3 in 2019 2/2 in 2020

(CAC): 200 fly Siobhan Haughey (ENS): 200 free 3/3 in 2019 for DC Trident 2/2 in 2020 for Energy Standard

(ENS): 200 free

Technically Undefeated All-Time

These swimmers are technically undefeated for their careers, but really are only undefeated in 2020. They fit into one of two categories:

ISL rookies who did not compete last year Swimmers who didn’t swim a specific event last year, but are undefeated in it so far this year

Rookies:

Yui Ohashi, TOK: 200 IM (rookie)

Yui Ohashi, TOK: 400 IM (rookie)

Emre Sakci, IRO: 50 BR (rookie) including all rounds of skins

Danas Rapsys, ENS: 400 FR (rookie)

Suzuka Hasegawa, TOK: 200 FL (rookie)

Runa Imai, TOK: 100 IM (rookie)

Katsuhiro Matsumoto, TOK: 200 FR (rookie)

Kosuke Hagino, TOK: 400 IM (rookie)

Veterans:

Beryl Gastaldello , LAC: 100 FL (didn’t swim it last year)

, LAC: 100 FL (didn’t swim it last year) Marie Wattel, LON: 200 FR (didn’t swim it last year)

Ranomi Kromowidjojo, IRO: 50 FL (didn’t swim it last year)

Maddy Banic, ENS: 50 FL (didn’t swim it last year)

Sarah Sjostrom, ENS: 100 IM (not an event last year)

Anastasiya Shkurdai, ENS: 100 IM (not an event last year)

Caeleb Dressel, CAC: 100 IM (not an event last year)

Florent Manaudou, ENS: 100 IM (not an event last year)

Undefeated In 2020 Only

These swimmers lost a race in 2019, but haven’t yet lost in 2020. Some have only swum once or twice, though: