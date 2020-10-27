Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Kromo Is Feelin’ AMAZING

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram Stand up and stand tall 💕✨ #breastcancerawareness A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

This pic has me missing the summer sun!!!

All of us during Match 1.

It was a great weekend on Rocky Top 🍁 pic.twitter.com/jJobs7ETbL — Tennessee Swimming (@Vol_Swim) October 26, 2020

Team retreats are just the best.

Isn't it beautiful? 😱 Tokyo Aquatics Centre was inaugurated today (24 October). Manami Urata 🇯🇵was the first Para swimmer to jump in the #Tokyo2020 pool! 🏊‍♀️ Check it out 👉 https://t.co/pkSFUEQpoo@Tokyo2020 | @Paralympics | @fina1908 pic.twitter.com/x0fd6lNstD — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) October 24, 2020

It sure is beautiful, it sure is.

Things I learned in my first ISL meet:

1. The @calicondors_isl are a great team

2. 200 scm back SUCKS (as previously stated)

3. You cannot swim 100 scm back like scy, you will die

4. Skins are hard

5. The ISL is super fun and great for the sport#ISL #ISwimLeagueS02 — Coleman Stewart (@cstew181) October 17, 2020

School is in session with Professor Stewart!

We may wear different colors and we may be rivals, but we were nonetheless shocked and saddened to hear that Michigan State would be discontinuing swimming and diving after this year. To @MSUswimdive: the Wolverines stand with you. pic.twitter.com/RsubvFzNUo — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) October 24, 2020

The solidarity we love to see.

Gordon Mason showing off his skills outside of the pool pic.twitter.com/gu3hFLI49E — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) October 22, 2020

A 2016 trend still going strong in 2020.

Special Shout: Molly Yetter blasted the St. Charles East School Record (Kristen Brennan 23.21), St. Charles North Pool Record (O. Smoliga/ G. Cooper 23.43) & an Automatic All American Time in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 22.68 #saintpride ⚜️ #swimming 🏊‍♀️ #fast 💨 pic.twitter.com/PygEcpErlx — STCEsaints_swimdive (@STCE_SwimDive) October 24, 2020

Next stop Georgia?

Ohashi and Hagino killin it in Japan before they killed it in Budepest.

Eat your oatmeal https://t.co/BNienjqr1n — Riptide Aquatics (@SwimKCRiptide) October 21, 2020

What’s are fav oatmeal topping? Comment below. Mine is coconut!

