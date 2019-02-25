Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Do it for the Insta

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Oscars fashion to conference meet #feels, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

BIG get.

10.

BREAKING: Academy Award-Winner Rami Malek to Star in “Coaching Cardinal: The Greg Meehan Story” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NEhEoZciu8 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) February 25, 2019

But hopefully with 100 percent less lip-syncing… #hottake

9.

Lady Gaga left the #Oscars for a costume change. Notice the different straps of her new dress. pic.twitter.com/Ai64bw6oev — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 25, 2019

Plot twist: it was actually one of the new Speedo Fastskins.

8.

Because either way you have to swim three 500s in one day. Which is like running the mile three separate times in a day. But it gets worse … — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) February 20, 2019

But he did it. And he out-touched Hank Siefert of Kentucky by .01, coming from behind on the last arm stroke. It was ridiculous. Kudos to Hank on a gritty race. But Clayton is now 2-0, almost certainly the winningest 500 swim-off competitor of all-time. Proud of him. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) February 20, 2019

Just brutal.

7.

In honor of @_king_lil going a 55 in the 100 breaststroke, I swam a straight 100 breast. Without stopping. It may or may not have been legal — Kristy Kowal (@KristyKowal) February 23, 2019

Equal feats.

6.

Me: *says nothing at all about dating or relationships* My swimmer: “Coach Lauren, when you get lonely you should be okay because remember Shrek didn’t have a girlfriend until he was 30.” — Lauren Neidigh (@L_E_Neidigh) February 19, 2019

Isn’t coaching just GREAT?

5.

Just when you thought this meme had died for good…

4.

The benefit of doing this at a swim meet versus on a football field is that he’ll get to jump in the pool anyway (also, IU has the best suits in the NCAA).

3.

Hope that sign is reversible.

2.

Auburn sophomore Jewels Harris sheds a tear as she watches her teammates receive gold for the Women’s 400 Free Relay at the 2019 Swimming and Diving SEC Championship in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Finishing at 3:10.45, Auburn set both a school and SEC record. pic.twitter.com/t5BTUW7el5 — Kristin Bradshaw (@krstnbrad) February 24, 2019

What a photo.

1.

Get you a coach that will do it for the insta @SwimCoachMarsh pic.twitter.com/5udw2O67X1 — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) February 20, 2019

True dedication to his swimmers’ happiness.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner