Paris 2024 Submits Proposal For 4 New Summer Olympic Sports

Paris 2024 organizers have put forth its proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for four sports to be included in that year’s Summer Olympic Games programming. Breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have all been included in the proposal, which will be reviewed by the Olympic Program Commission. In March, the Commission will then make a recommendation and present to the IOC Executive Board.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will all three be making their debuts as Olympic events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Therefore, breakdancing is the entirely new entrant on the potential Olympic inclusion scene. But the sport was a part of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year.

The proposition by Paris 2024 organizers is a nod towards the Olympic Agenda 2020, the IOC‘s vision for overall Olympic programming that was revealed back in 2014.

One key point of that agenda was the guideline to shift the Games from a sport-focused competition to more of an event-focused enterprise. The IOC envisions more of a blending of sport and culture at the Olympic Games, while also encouraging more mixed-gender team-based events. Breakdancing, or ‘breaking’ as it would be called in the Olympic program, offers men’s, women’s and mixed team events.

The final events program and athlete quotas for Paris 2024 won’t be revealed until well after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games’ conclusion.