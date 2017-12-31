Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2017

We’re back with SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, and this time, we’re rounding up the best tweets of 2017. It was a big year for swimming and by extension, swimming Twitter, so we did our best to choose tweets that are representative of many aspects of the sport. From a behind-the-scenes look at Nationals to NFL cross-training, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

@swimswamnews this guy has swam a 5k fly the last 5 years. What is life pic.twitter.com/ZVETEObUnT — Cameron Moran (@CkMoran43) September 9, 2017

Take this as your #Mondaymotivation and maybe even let it fuel a New Years resolution.

#9

the "secret sauce" behind @USASwimming's success…there you have it! These guys are the best! @Mal_Comerford on the table @UofLswim_dive pic.twitter.com/JBJPJrIs8F — A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) July 27, 2017

Shoutout to everyone that works tirelessly to support swimming — these guys make it look easy.

#8

Olympic-caliber bubble rings from an Olympic champion.

#7

Good ole @SportsCenter. Thrilled they're showing @katieledecky, but pretty sure that's no Simone tie in the 200 "meter" fr. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/qz6IDT2JLr — Jonathan Kaplan (@SwimJKAP) March 18, 2017

NCAA highlights on SportsCenter are a major win, but maybe in 2018 we’ll get some more knowledgeable people behind-the-scenes.

#6

the difference between younger kid practices vs older kid practices😂 pic.twitter.com/yzr6OfzlOW — megs 🙂 (@Megan_melzer) December 6, 2017

Fun Friday has many meanings.

#5

I feel like "under 46" doesn't quite do this swim justice when she went a FORTY FIVE POINT FIVE https://t.co/DyxsCWQ4xn — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) March 18, 2017

She might be retired, but Maya DiRado remains swimming’s biggest hype woman.

#4

Caleb Dressel is a BEAST!!!! — Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) July 29, 2017

Just about sums up 2017.

#3

Superbowl Champion Russell Wilson knows that swimming is the way to go.

#2

Just in: @katieledecky won her 12th World title by swimming the 1500m with innovative feet-first technique pic.twitter.com/SXV6nO4V7c — Michael Klueh (@mklueh) July 25, 2017

Katie Ledecky: so good she makes it look impossible.

#1

All of this talk… Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/l3JoMgb1qT — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 29, 2017

We’ll watch anything that involves Michael Phelps racing.