Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2017

We’re back with SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, and this time, we’re rounding up the best tweets of 2017. It was a big year for swimming and by extension, swimming Twitter, so we did our best to choose tweets that are representative of many aspects of the sport. From a behind-the-scenes look at Nationals to NFL cross-training, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
@swimswamnews this guy has swam a 5k fly the last 5 years. What is life pic.twitter.com/ZVETEObUnT
— Cameron Moran (@CkMoran43) September 9, 2017
Take this as your #Mondaymotivation and maybe even let it fuel a New Years resolution.
#9
the "secret sauce" behind @USASwimming's success…there you have it! These guys are the best! @Mal_Comerford on the table @UofLswim_dive pic.twitter.com/JBJPJrIs8F
— A Albiero- UofL Swim (@ArthurAlbiero) July 27, 2017
Shoutout to everyone that works tirelessly to support swimming — these guys make it look easy.
#8
Bubble Rings for #Tokyo2020👌🏼 @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/K8lL48kjyk
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) May 5, 2017
Olympic-caliber bubble rings from an Olympic champion.
#7
Good ole @SportsCenter. Thrilled they're showing @katieledecky, but pretty sure that's no Simone tie in the 200 "meter" fr. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/qz6IDT2JLr
— Jonathan Kaplan (@SwimJKAP) March 18, 2017
NCAA highlights on SportsCenter are a major win, but maybe in 2018 we’ll get some more knowledgeable people behind-the-scenes.
#6
the difference between younger kid practices vs older kid practices😂 pic.twitter.com/yzr6OfzlOW
— megs 🙂 (@Megan_melzer) December 6, 2017
Fun Friday has many meanings.
#5
I feel like "under 46" doesn't quite do this swim justice when she went a FORTY FIVE POINT FIVE https://t.co/DyxsCWQ4xn
— Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) March 18, 2017
She might be retired, but Maya DiRado remains swimming’s biggest hype woman.
#4
Caleb Dressel is a BEAST!!!!
— Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) July 29, 2017
Just about sums up 2017.
#3
#TrainingTuesday pic.twitter.com/BQK91WvS0A
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 22, 2017
Superbowl Champion Russell Wilson knows that swimming is the way to go.
#2
Just in: @katieledecky won her 12th World title by swimming the 1500m with innovative feet-first technique pic.twitter.com/SXV6nO4V7c
— Michael Klueh (@mklueh) July 25, 2017
Katie Ledecky: so good she makes it look impossible.
#1
All of this talk… Should we race as well?? @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/l3JoMgb1qT
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 29, 2017
We’ll watch anything that involves Michael Phelps racing.
