Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Best of 2017

December 31st, 2017 News

We’re back with SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, and this time, we’re rounding up the best tweets of 2017. It was a big year for swimming and by extension, swimming Twitter, so we did our best to choose tweets that are representative of many aspects of the sport. From a behind-the-scenes look at Nationals to NFL cross-training, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Take this as your #Mondaymotivation and maybe even let it fuel a New Years resolution.

#9

Shoutout to everyone that works tirelessly to support swimming — these guys make it look easy.

#8

Olympic-caliber bubble rings from an Olympic champion.

#7

NCAA highlights on SportsCenter are a major win, but maybe in 2018 we’ll get some more knowledgeable people behind-the-scenes.

#6

Fun Friday has many meanings.

#5

She might be retired, but Maya DiRado remains swimming’s biggest hype woman.

#4

Just about sums up 2017.

#3

Superbowl Champion Russell Wilson knows that swimming is the way to go.

#2

Katie Ledecky: so good she makes it look impossible.

#1

We’ll watch anything that involves Michael Phelps racing.

Frequent flyer

Michael Klueh had me laughing the most here

