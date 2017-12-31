2017 Swammy Awards: U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year Katie Ledecky

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 U.S. FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: KATIE LEDECKY

A star is marked by their ability to win, even when they aren’t competing at their best. Katie Ledecky, who was notably off of her lifetime bests this summer in Budapest at the 2017 World Championships, was dominant nonetheless.

Three individual golds at the World Championships is a feat understated by many– Michael Phelps has the most individual golds with fifteen in history, and Ledecky is tied with Ryan Lochte for 2nd in history with ten. Ledecky won world titles in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free, tying Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström with three individual titles, and added relay golds in the 4×100 free relay and 4×200 free relay.

Ledecky also won the 500 yard free and 1650 yard free NCAA titles by significant margins, while tying with Mallory Comerford in her third event, the 200 free.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

In no particular order