Swimming From Home Talk Show: Brent Hayden on Olympic Postponement, Comeback

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

I for one was very excited when I heard Brent Hayden was making a comeback for the 2020 Olympic Games. I remember taking a picture with the Olympic medalist in my home pool at the 2010 Missouri Grand Prix (see picture below)

Hayden, At 36-years-old, embodies the kind of Olympic story you love to see. And yet those plans, like so many others, were derailed even further as the IOC announced today that they would be postponing the Olympic Games. Hayden had a very grounded take on it, however, and shares his thoughts on what we can do now that everyone is stuck inside, without a pool and an Olympics in the near future to train for.