Swimming From Home: Nathan Adrian on Acknowledging What You Don’t Want to Do

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Nathan Adrian is an extremely thoughtful athlete, and perhaps an even more thoughtful human. When I speak with him, I always admire the thought and calculation he puts into his answers. During his time inside, he’s put thought into how he’s spending his time during the things he wants to do and the things he doesn’t want to do.

Specifically, Adrian has tried to approach things he DOESN’T want to do with the process of acknowledging that he doesn’t want to do that thing, letting that sit, then doing it anyway.