Swimmer Franziska van Almsick Given Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany

10-time German Olympic medalist and former World Record holder Franziska van Almsick has been awarded the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The honor is the highest and only federal decoration in Germany

Van Almsick won four silver medals and six bronze medals at the 1992. 1996, and 2000 Olympic Games, and in 1995 the New York Times described her as “the swimmer who united a nation” as “the first big star of German reunification” after East Germany and West Germany reunited.

Van Almsick was the first FINA-recognized World Record holder in the 50 free in short course meters for women, swimming 24.75 at a German meet in November 1992. She also was responsible for the first two official World Records in the 100 free in short course meters (53.46 and 53.33 in heats and finals of the 1993 World Cup meet in Shanghai) and the first World Record in the 200 free in short course meters (1:55.84, also from that 1993 World Cup meet in Shanghai).

In long course, Van Almsick broke the World Record in the 200 free twice consecutively – albeit 8 years apart. At the 1994 World Championships, she was only 9th in the qualifying of the 200 free, but her teammate Dagmar Hase scratched the final, which moved Van Almsick in. Van Almsick would go on to win gold and set the World Record in 1:56.78 in the final, knocking eight-tenths off the previous mark (which itself stood for eight years).

Then in 2022 at the European Championships, Van Almsick swam 1:56.64 to break her own World Record again. In total, she held that mark for 12-and-a-half years until Federica Pellegrini surpassed her at the 2007 World Championships.

Van Almsick, now 46, retired in 2004 and turned her attention to ensuring that more children can learn to swim. She launched the “Heidelberg Kids in Swimming Lessons” program. Today, around 20,000 primary school children in 45 German cities benefit from those program. Further, the Franziska van Almsick Foundation covers the costs of entry fees, travel, equipment, and instruction, allowing each child to master at least one type of swimming by the end of primary school.

Van Almsick is also involved in the German Sports Aid Foundation and has been deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board since 2010. That organization helps elite athletes transition into the business world after missing crucial milestones like internships because of their training and competition schedules.

Van Almsick received the award at Bellevue Palace in Berlin on the occasion of Volunteer Day (December 5th) together with 16 other people who are all outstandingly committed to popular sport.

According to the German Swimming Federation: “They lived sport as a unifying element and promoted equal opportunities and self-confidence, it was stated in the justification. They are committed to participation and integration, to the inclusion of people with disabilities and to gender equality in sport.”

Van Almsick’s Olympic Medals