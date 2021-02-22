Swim England Junior National Teamer Caroline Lewitt Sends Verbal to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Lewitt of London, England has announced her commitment to the application process at Princeton University for the 2022-2023 season. She is the Team Captain for club team Natare West London and she is in her Lower Sixth Year (11th grade equivalent) at the Francis Holland School, where she will graduate in 2022. Because of recent lockdown measures instated in London in January of 2021, Lewitt is currently training in Naples, FL with T2 Aquatics.

I am beyond excited to be able to finally announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton University. The ambition and determination of the team both academically and athletically is something that I can’t wait to be part of. From across the world, attending this prestigious university is something that I could only ever dream of, and now that dream has come true! I can’t thank my coaches, family, and friends enough for supporting and encouraging me every step of the way. Go Tigers!!

In 2018 and 2019, Lewitt competed at the British Summer National Championships, medaling both years. In 2018, she swam in the 14-16 age group, winning medals in 4 individual events and 1 relay at the long course meet. She earned gold in the 50 back, silver in the 100 back and 50 free, and bronze in the 100 free and 400 free relay.

She again swam in the 14-16 age group in 2019, picking up 5 more medals. Her 400 free relay team won gold, while she earned silver in the 50 and 100 free, and bronze in the 100 back and 200 IM. The meet was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewitt’s final competition before the UK went on lockdown was the Scottish Open National in December of 2019. She finished 3rd in the 200 IM with a lifetime-best 2:15.68. A week earlier, she won the 18&U 200 free (1:59.79) at the English Open Nationals.

Lewitt is a Middlesex County record-holder in the 100 SCM IM and the 50 LCM fly, both of which she set in 2018. Additionally, she also holds the London Region record in the 100 SCM IM.

Outside of the pool, Lewitt has been a member of the Swim England Talent Development Programme since 2018. Per the website, the team has two main goals:

Identifying the most talented young open water and pool swimmers in England as a person, athlete and performer. Creating a culture that is safe and positive where athletes are at the centre of all activities to support future podium success.

Lewitt first became involved in the program in 2015 in the first stage. Since then, she has moved her way up to the third stage where she was selected to the Swim England Junior National Team for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons.

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY): 50 free – 26.44 (23.09)

100 free – 56.87 (49.79)

200 free – 2.04.96 (1:49.69)

100 fly – 1.04.61 (56.94)

100 back – 1.03.54 (56.16)

200 back – 2.19.69 (2:03.68)

200 IM – 2.19.21 (2:02.53) Best SCM Times (Converted to SCY): 50 free – 26.21 (23.61)

100 free – (56.04)

200 free – 1:59.79 – (1:47.91)

100 back – 1:02.87 (56.63)

200 back – 2:16.02 (2:02.54)

200 IM – 2:15.68 (2:02.23) Lewitt’s fastest converted times would have scored at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships in the A finals of the 100 and 200 free and the B-final of the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. It would have taken a 22.88 to make it back in the A-final of the 50 free, a 55.07 for the 100 back, and a 2:01.49 for the 200 IM. The Tigers have already received verbal commitments from Eliza Brown, Heidi Smithwick, Megan Reich, and Sabrina Johnston for the class of 2026.

