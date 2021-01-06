Sabrina Johnston Gives Princeton Women Their 4th Class of ’26 Verbal Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sabrina Johnston, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Mount Kisco, New York, has made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University for 2022-23.

“Extremely grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University to further my athletic and academic career!! The team’s incredibly welcoming environment, combined with their drive for excellence in and out of the pool is something that I cannot wait to join. A HUGE thank you to all of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have helped me reach this point. GO TIGERS!!🧡🖤”

Johnston attends Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua. She swims year-round for BGNW Marlins Swim Team, which is part of the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester. At the recent USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships, she won the 100 free (50.26) and 100 back (54.49) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.61) and 200 IM (2:01.18) at the BGNW site, picking up lifetime bests in all four events. In November, she swam at U.S. Open in Richmond and added new PBs in the 50m free (26.35), 100m free (57.63), and 100m back (1:03.42). She placed 41st, 52nd, and 33rd in the combined standings of all nine sites.

Last November, she represented Horace Greeley at the 2019 New York Girls Federated Championships, coming in 3rd in the 50 free (23.49) and 5th in the 100 back (55.76).

In 2020, she updated her times in the SCY 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM as well as the LCM 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:01.18

400 IM – 4:21.59

100 fly – 54.61

100 back – 54.49

200 back – 2:01.02

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 50.26

100 breast – 1:05.31

200 breast – 2:19.70

The Tigers are kicking off the new year with a roar, with verbal commitments from Johnston, Eliza Brown, Heidi Smithwick, and Megan Reich to the class of 2026. Johnston’s versatility will be an asset to the 2020 Ivy League Champions; her best times would already score in the A finals of the 200 IM and 100 back and the B finals of the 100 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM at the conference level.

