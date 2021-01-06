Daily Swim Coach Workout #328

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap breath hold underwater]

2 minute explanation of next set

8×125 @ 2:10 IM Kick [50 fly, then 25 IM order; then revolving 50 kick in IM order] [50 of kick fast, 25s pace]

1×400 @6:00 freestyle w/pads [300 EN2, broken for 10, get time for last 100 SP2] Check 10 sec HR

2 minute explanation of next set

12×75 @1:15 kick [1-4 free, 5-8 worst, 9-12 #1 no free] Build by 75s in sets of 4

1×500 @ 7:00 free w/pads Broken at 300 for 10sec, 400 for 10 sec. [get times for last 2 100’s, for best average] Check 10 sec HR after last

1×50 @2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

12×25 on :30 choice, monitor 10sec heart rate throughout, SP3

1×100 @ 2:00 REC

1×[email protected] 9:00 free w/pads broken at 300, 400, 500 for 10 sec. [get times for 100’s for best average] check 10 sec HR after last

2 minute explanation of next set

2×50 @1:30 backward freestyle REC

2×50 @ 1:30 underwater freestyle

2×50 @ 1:30 helicopter (or sprinkler) swims