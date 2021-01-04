Princeton Women Score Another 2022 Verbal from IM/Breast Specialist Eliza Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eliza Brown from Brookline, Massachusetts announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University for the fall of 2022.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim at Princeton University!! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of an amazing team like the Tigers, and a member of the Princeton community. I am so grateful for my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting me along the way. Go Tigers!! 🧡🖤🐯

Brown is a junior at Brookline High School. She trained with Commonwealth Current in Boston until last summer, when COVID-induced changes to pool access led her to move to Florida at the end of August. Now, the two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American trains with and is attached to Sarasota Sharks. She is able to continue attending Brookline High School because it put in place a remote option for this school year.

Brown is a breast/IM specialist. A U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 breast and 400 IM and a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and 200 IM, she attended USA Swimming’s National Select Camp in 2019. Brown updated all her times in 2020, beginning with the LCM 100 free (1:00.42), 100 breast (1:13.45), and 200 IM (2:18.55) at Jim Wood Memorial Invitational in January. In February and March, still representing Commonwealth, she notched PBs in the SCY 200 IM and 100 back. Brown competed at 2020 U.S. Open in Sarasota and placed 8th in the 100m breast (1:14.38), 3rd in the 200m breast (2:37.23), and 6th in the 200m IM (2:21.05), scoring a PB in the 200 breast. She wrapped up the year with lifetime bests in the SCY 100 free and 50/100/200 breast at USA Swimming’s 18&U Virtual Championships. She finaled in all her events, including 2nd-place finishes in the 100/200 breast and 3rd/5th in the 400/200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:14.93

100 breast – 1:04.02

50 breast – 30.25

200 IM – 2:01.74

400 IM – 4:17.34

Top LCM times:

200 breast – 2:37.23

100 breast – 1:13.45

200 IM – 2:18.55

400 IM – 4:57.82

Princeton has jumped to an early start with the class of 2026. In addition to Brown’s, the Tigers have received verbal commitments from Heidi Smithwick and Megan Reich. Brown’s best times would already score in the A finals of the 200 breast and 400 IM, and she would have been on the A/B-final bubble in the 200 IM, at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.