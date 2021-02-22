Winter Junior Nationals Qualifier Dean Beyer Chooses Monmouth for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dean Beyer of Paramus, NJ will remain in-state with a verbal commitment to Monmouth University’s class of 2025. His sister Lauren Beyer swims for DIII Kean University, also located in New Jersey. He will graduate from Paramus High School in the spring of 2021.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Monmouth University. Thank you to all of the people who helped me get to where I am. #gohawks

Beyer is a year-round member of the Scarlet Aquatic Club. In February of 2020, he attended the New Jersey Senior State Championships. He swam the 400 IM, the 100 and 200 fly, and the 50, 100, and 200 free, making it back for finals swims in each event. He swam in the B-final of the 100 and 200 fly, touching 13th and 11th, respectively. Beyer competed in the A-finals for his 4 other events. He finished highest in the 100 free, touching second behind Tidal Wave Swim Team’s Kai Legband. He touched 3rd in the 400 IM and fourth in the 50 and 200 free.

In December of 2019, Beyer earned a 2019 Winter Junior Nationals qualifying time at the New Jersey EEX Holiday Classic. He swam the 50, 100, 200, and 500 free, the 100 and 200 fly, and the 400 IM. He made it back to finals in the 500 free and 400 IM, finishing 17th in the IM and 4th in the free. Beyer also swam on Scarlet Aquatics Club’s 200, 400, and 800 free relays. He led off the 400 free relay, going a personal best time of 45.32. He smashed his previous best time of 48.77 and picked up his first Winter Junior Nationals cut.

Top SCY Times: 100 free – 45.32

500 free – 4:36.38

1650 free – 16:10.19

400 IM – 4:10.50

Beyer will make an immediate impact when he arrives on the Monmouth University campus in the fall of 2021. His 100 free time is faster than the team’s record, which was set by Valance Washington at the 2020 MAAC conference championships. His 500 free time would have been the team’s second-fastest last season and his 400 IM would have been ranked third.

His top times would have landed him a spot in the A-final of the 100 free at the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships.

