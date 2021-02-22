Euro Jrs Silver Medalist Tamryn van Selm Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tamryn van Selm from Orpington, a town in the English county of Kent, has announced her verbal commitment to NC State’s class of 2026.

“I am so excited and thankful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State University!! Can’t wait to be part of the Wolfpack!🐺❤️@packswimdive #gopack”

Van Selm swims for Millfield School, where she is a lower sixth student (11th grade), and for Bromley Swim Club. In February, she broke Millfield School records in the 100m free and 200m free.

In October, she was named to the 53-person British Swimming World Class Programme for the 2020-21 season. Last year she had been on the British Swimming Podium Potential 2019-20 squad. Van Selm has represented her country internationally, too. She competed at LEN European Junior Championships in Kazan in July 2019, reaching the semifinals of the 200 free (15th) and the finals of the 100 free (8th) and taking home a silver medal with the GBR 4×200 free relay. She also competed at European Youth Olympic Festival that summer, bringing home an individual silver in the 100 free and a gold and two silvers in relay events.

In December 2019, van Selm swam at the Swim England National Winter Championships (25m), where she notched a PB in the 100 free (54.74) with a 3rd-place finish in the women’s open category. She then competed two weeks later at Ontario Junior International meet in Canada. There, she won the 200 free and was runner-up in the 400 free; she also finaled in the 50 free (10th), 100 free (5th), and 200 back (9th). She left Canada with lifetime bests in the SCM 50/200/400 free and 200 back.

SCM LCM Converted to SCY 50 Free 25.95 26.00 22.70 100 Free 54.74 55.61 48.65 200 Free 1:57.77 2:01.24 1:46.09 400 Free 4:12.14 4:16.37 4:47.24 100 Back 1:01.44 1:03.67 55.35 200 Back 2:13.04 2:17.81 1:59.85

Van Selm’s best LCM 50/200/400 free times come from 2019 British Swimming Championships in Glasgow. She made the women’s open final in the 50 free and 200 free, placing 8th in each.

Van Selm will join the Wolfpack in the fall of 2022 with Aubree Brouwer, Cassie Moses, Emma Hastings, Grace Monahan, Katherine Helms, Kennedy Noble, and Meghan Donald.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.