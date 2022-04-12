Summer League Swimming’s Guppy Care Program Protects Those Not Ready To Compete

Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.

One of the core features provided by Summer League Swimming (SLS) is our comprehensive insurance, but not all young swimmers are ready to jump all the way into the entire summer league experience, and as a result, are left unprotected.

The SLS Guppy Care Program fills that gap, providing insurance for those swimmers that are coming to practice but aren’t quite ready for competition. Oftentimes, swimmers in this situation will be required to either pay for full registration or go without insurance.

As Guppies are welcomed to swim practice and are encouraged to participate in all team and league social activities, they need insurance protection like everyone else.

At Summer League Swimming, we want all of your swimmers to have adequate protection – including your swimmers who are just starting to make a splash.

What The SLS Insurance Program Covers

Our comprehensive insurance coverage includes general liability and excess accident protection, sexual abuse and molestation coverage, as well as defense against false sexual abuse and molestation claims.

Learn More About Our Comprehensive Insurance Program Here

ARE YOU STARTING A SUMMER LEAGUE?

Reach out to Summer League Swimming and let’s discuss what you need to start or rescue a swimming league/team—no matter where in the United States you’re located. Contact us today.

About Summer League Swimming

Summer League Swimming is the only organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve 3-4 million summer league and recreational swimmers, and our decades of experience provides unmatched quality.