Summer Jrs Prelims Day 3: McFadden Scratches 400 Free; Alex Shackell Still In 100 Fly

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheets

Through two days in Irvine, a total of four meet records, two on each night, have gone down. Will the streak continue with another two tonight? First, let’s look at the scratches for this morning of the circle seeded heats.

Day 3 Prelims Events:

Boys and Girls 400 free (fastest seeds at beginning of morning)

Boys and Girls 100 fly

Boys and Girls 200 back

Top seed in the girls 400 free Jillian Cox has scratched the 400 free. Cox competed at the 2023 World Championships in Japan last week finishing sixth in the 800 free. Cox was entered in six events this week and has so far scratched her first three.

After finishing third in the 100 free yesterday, Henry McFadden has scratched all three of his events this morning. he was entered in the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 back. He was the fifth seed in the 400 free and the 15th seed in the 100 fly. Like Cox, McFadden also just finished up representing the US in Japan. McFadden swam on prelims of the men’s 4×200 free relay.

Notably still on this morning’s heat sheets is Alex Shackell who also just finished up representing the US in Japan. The 100 fly, where she is the top seed, is her first event of the meet as she is also entered in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Shackell swam on both the prelims and finals women’s 4×200 free relay that won silver.

#3 seed in the girls 100 fly Annika Parkhe has scratched. Parkhe was entered in six events this week but has scratched her first three. This past weekend, Parkhe competed at Futures in West Fargo.

There is one scratch on each side in the 200 backstroke. #14 Maggie McGuire has scratched the girls 200 back. McGuire swam on her team’s 4×50 medley relay on night one but has also scratched the 400 free this morning as well. The 200 back was her highest seeded event.

On the boys side, #18 seed Nathan Szobota has scratched. Szobota has the 400 free earlier in this morning’s session where he is the #4 seed. So far individually, Szobota has finished fifth in the 1500 free and seventh in the 400 IM.