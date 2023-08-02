2023 Canadian Champs: Madison Kryger Moves To #2 In 13-14 Age Group With 1:02.06 100 BK

2023 SPEEDO CANADIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Canadian Swimming Championships kicked off on Tuesday from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, with the majority of the country’s top junior and senior athletes competing through Sunday in the Ontario capital.

Female swimmers are competing in 13-14, 15-17 and 18 & over categories, while the male swimmers are racing in 14-15, 16-18 and 19 & over age groups.

Highlighting the opening day of competition was Madison Kryger, a 14-year-old from Brock Niagara Aquatics who moved up one spot into #2 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group in the 100 backstroke.

Kryger won the 13-14 event in a time of 1:02.06, dipping under her personal best time set in early July at the Ontario Provincial Championships (1:02.21) to leapfrog Jade Hannah (1:02.16) for the second spot in age group history behind Taylor Ruck (1:01.06).

Despite being just 14, Kryger would have reached the podium in both the 15-17 and 18 & over age groups, where Langley Olympians’ Katelyn Schroeder (1:01.31) and Richmond Rapids’ Danielle Hanus (1:01.46) secured victories.

Schroeder’s swim marked a new PB, undercutting the 1:01.44 she produced last summer at Junior Pan Pacs to make her the sixth-fastest 16-year-old in Canadian history (she was previously seventh, and actually passed Hanus for sixth).

Kryger was back in the water later in the session in the 50 fly, placing a close second in a lifetime best of 28.35, trailing Delta Sungod’s Rebecca Soroke (28.19).

Another impressive showing came in the men’s 100 back, where University of Calgary Swim Club’s Aiden Norman dropped a time of 55.66 to win the 16-18 age group, nearing his lifetime best of 55.23 set at the Canadian Trials in late March.

Norman, 17, was followed by his 16-year-old teammate Paul Dardis, who broke 57 seconds for the first time in 56.88 to move up three spots into 12th all-time among 16-year-olds in Canada.

In the 19 & over age group, UBC’s Blake Tierney (54.15) and HPC Vancouver’s Raben Dommann (54.71) both set new personal best times to go 1-2, with Tierney maintaining his place as the eighth-fastest in Canadian history despite dropping three-tenths. Dommann jumps up from 16th to eighth with his performance, getting under 55 seconds for the first time.

Cascade’s Parker Deshayes cracked 58 seconds for the first time to win the 14-15 age group, clocking 57.87 to move into ninth all-time among 15-year-olds.

In the 400 freestyle, age group standout Laon Kim earned his first major victory as a 15-year-old, claiming the boys’ 14-15 event in a time of 3:59.31, ranking him sixth all-time among 15-year-olds.

Kim, who is doing a trial run with the University of Calgary Swim Club through the end of the season, owns a best time of 3:56.79, the 13-14 NAG record, set at the Trials in March.

Yu Tong Wu of the Surrey Knights, who set a PB of 3:53.62 to place fourth last year at Junior Pan Pacs, won the 16-18 event in 3:56.18, while Markham’s Alexander Axon claimed the 19 & over event in 3:53.68.

On the female side, Etobicoke’s Maya Bezanson neared her best time of 4:15.71 to win the 15-17 400 free in 4:16.84, edging out Barrie’s Laila Oravsky (4:17.57) and UCSC’s Maxine Clark (4:17.70).

Toronto Swim Club’s Paige Stepanoff dropped two seconds to win the 13-14 event in 4:23.71, while Pointe-Claire’s Megan Willar topped the 18 & over podium in 4:17.59.

OTHER WINNERS