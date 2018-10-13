Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center Unveils Huge New Scoreboard

The Stanford Cardinal unveiled a new 736-square foot scoreboard on Tuesday for their season-opening sweep of the Utah men and women at the Avery Aquatic Center. The board, which measures 16 feet high and 46 feet wide, has over 1 million pixels (1,000,350, to be exact) and is 7.5 times the size of the pool’s old scoreboard.

The Avery Aquatic Center is one of the biggest aquatic complexes in the country and is home to the school’s swimming & diving and water polo teams.

Besides being huge, the scoreboard has 8-millimeter line spacing. What this means in layman’s terms is that the scoreboard will be clear to every seat in the Avery Aquatic Center. The scoreboard can show live video, graphics, animations, and live times and statistics (for water polo), and can be divided into multiple zones or function as one giant screen.

The Avery Aquatic Center will host the 2019 USA Swimming National Championships. The new scoreboard sits in the Avery Competition Pool, which hosts all of the school’s varsity competition; but at only 37 meters x 20 meters, will serve as warmup and cooldown space for US Nationals (which will be raced in the two adjacent 50 meter pools).