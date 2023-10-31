Stanford Women Cruise as Bricker Wins Again in Odd-Event Dual Against Washington State

Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars

October 28, 2023

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, California

Short Course Yards (25 yards), off-distance events

Team Scores Stanford women 117-Washington State women 65 (Minor exhibition aided)



A day after welcoming in the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Stanford women wrapped their fall dual meet schedule with a third consecutive win by rolling through Pac-12 opponents Washington State at home.

The two teams swam mostly off-schedule events in the quick, 10-event meet:

400 medley relay

600 free

150 free

50 free

100 IM

150 fly

150 back

300 free

150 breast

500 free relay (200-150-100-50)

The Stanford women swept the day, including a 1:36.46 in the 150 yard breaststroke from freshman Caroline Bricker the day after a monster meet against Arkansas that saw her swim three lifetime bests and nation-leading times, including a 2:07.15 in the 200 breaststroke.

For perspective, the first 150 of her 200 breaststroke on Friday was done in 1:35.31.

Emily Lundgren, a sophomore expected to be one of Washington State’s top performers this season, finished 2nd in that race in 1:40.61.

While the day was mostly about fun and testing training, there were still some standout swims. Stanford junior Lillie Nordmann won the 50 free (23.44) and 150 yard backstroke (1:26.26). Primarily a butterflier, that 150 back time is three seconds better than the 150 yard split on her best 200 back, which came in a dual meet last fall against Utah.

She also split 53.33 on Stanford’s winning 400 medley relay, which finished in a time of 3:41.64.

Washington’ State’s medley relay was 2nd in 3:44.19, lifted in part by a 1:02.97 breaststroke from Dori Hathazi and a 49.82 freestyle anchor from freshman Madison Parker. That split for Parker is .01 seconds better than her lifetime best flat start (which came a day earlier in the team’s dual meet against Cal).

“We knew it was going to be a really, really big challenge racing against a very impressive Stanford team after battling No. 11 Cal Friday. We changed up some of the distances today to see some different strategies as we try and work towards the Pac-12 Championships and the big Texas A&M meet next month,” Washington State head coach Matt Leach said. “Swimming back-to-back days will help us prepare for that back-to-back racing in the postseason and today was a good day for our young team to compete at a high level every time you touch the water.”

