Stanford Commit Lauren Pitzer Pulls Off 800/50 Double in Austin

2017 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONALS – AUSTIN

An intense double from current Lakeside Aquatic Club, and future Stanford Cardinal, swimmer Lauren Pitzer was the highlight of the final night of the 2017 Austin Long Course Sectionals.

Pitzer, the #6 recruit in the high school class of 2017, is an incredibly versatile sprinter who goes 22.6 in the 50 yard free and 4:42 in the 500 yard free, all the way to a 4:16 400 IM and a 16:23 mile. She showed off that versatility on Sunday by first winning the 800 free in 8:52.73, and then coming back to win the 50 free in the next women’s event in a time of 26.14. That 50 free win came in a time .01 seconds better than the runner-up, Anelise Diener of Lonhorn Aquatics.

Her 40 individual points were the difference for Lakeside, who won the women’s title by 30 points. Lakeside won both the women’s and men’s titles.

Sam Stewart won his 3rd event of the meet, taking the 200 IM in 2:03.02. He previously won the 200 fly (2:04.19) and 400 IM (4:25.11).

Other Day 4 Winners:

Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo won the women’s 200 IM in 2:15.70 – two-and-a-half seconds ahead of the field.

won the women’s 200 IM in 2:15.70 – two-and-a-half seconds ahead of the field. David Forsyth won the men’s 1500 in 15:54.51. That’s a 35.5-second improvement over his previous lifetime best in the race.

won the men’s 1500 in 15:54.51. That’s a 35.5-second improvement over his previous lifetime best in the race. Texas undergrad Tate Jackson won the 50 free in 22.54, beating-out his college teammate Brett Ringgold (22.75). 4 swimmers in total were under 23 seconds, but the only high school student among them was Texas commit Matthew Willenbring .

won the 50 free in 22.54, beating-out his college teammate (22.75). 4 swimmers in total were under 23 seconds, but the only high school student among them was Texas commit . The Austin Swim Club won the women’s 400 medley relay in 4:18.91 – with 15-year old Quinn Schaedler chasing down Rice’s anchor Alicia Caldwell by splitting an anchor leg of 56.92.

chasing down Rice’s anchor by splitting an anchor leg of 56.92. The Austin Swim Club boys won their 400 medley relay in similar fashion one event later. This time, it was Luke Bowman who chased down Kyrylo Shvets with a 51.56 anchor split to give ASC the win.

Team Scores:

Women’s Top 5 Scores (FINAL):

Lakeside Aquatic Club – 560 Austin Swim Club – 530 Aggie Swim Club – 478 Rice Aquatics – 281 Texas Ford Aquatics – 248

Men’s Top 5 Scores (FINAL):