SSPC: Phoebe Bacon Breaks Down What Gains You Get From Training in a 15yd Pool

We sat down with national team member Phoebe Bacon, who we saw in action in November at the US Open. At the US Open in Des Moines, racing fellow national-teamer Regan Smith, Bacon dropped a 2:09.16 200 back, 1:00.18 100 back, and 2:16.05 in the 200 IM. Bacon broke down what training at her new home at the University of Wisconsin is like and how she got through quarantine, documenting her time training in a 15-year pool.

