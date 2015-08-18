Speedo, Misfit Partner to Introduce Swim Tracker in Apple Stores

Misfit and Speedo today are announcing the launch of a Speedo-branded activity, swim, and sleep tracker—Speedo Shine. Speedo Shine will initially be available in retail exclusively at Apple stores worldwide September 1st, well as on misfit.com and SpeedoUSA.com, for $79.99.

Speedo Shine is the first device of its kind that was designed with swimmers in mind. Proprietary lap counting algorithms embedded in the device’s firmware track a swimmer’s lap count with industry-leading accuracy, and works for all stroke types. Speedo Shine syncs with the Misfit app for iOS and Android and displays laps and swim distance, along with calories burned and points earned. The device will soon also work with Speedo’s personalized swim tracking app, Speedo Fit.

Speedo Shine is endorsed by elite Speedo athlete, fitness ambassador, and Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin.

“One of the most difficult parts of swimming for fitness is keeping track of laps and the Speedo Shine eliminates that challenge,” said Missy Franklin. “With the Speedo Shine, you can focus on getting the most out of your water workout and it’s also a great looking accessory to wear.”

Speedo Shine is made out of durable and beautiful aircraft-grade aluminum and is offered in new light silver color, Pure. Like the original Misfit Shine, Speedo Shine is waterproof to 50 meters. Extremely thin and comfortable, the device is meant to be worn both in and out of the water, and also tracks walking, running, cycling, and light and deep sleep. Since it never requires charging, Speedo Shine makes activity, sleep, and swim tracking a seamless experience.

Jamie Cornforth, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Speedo International said: “Speedo’s purpose is to inspire people to swim. The new Speedo Shine is a big step forward and will give swimmers the information they have always wanted, the ability to accurately track their laps, distance, calories and time. The new Speedo Shine also allows swimmers to take this information and seamlessly add it to their wider fitness data, providing an accurate and complete view of their total health and fitness regime. Swimming has always been a great way to improve your health and fitness—the Speedo Shine will now make swimming an even more valuable and effective experience.”

About Speedo

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo is owned by Speedo