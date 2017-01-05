South Carolina Begins The 2017 Season With Tennessee

Dual Meet: Tennessee at South Carolina (M&W)

Date: Friday, Jan. 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Facility: Carolina Natatorium

Location: Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina swimming program hits the pool for the first time in 2017 as they host SEC foe Tennessee on Friday at 4 p.m., at the Carolina Natatorium in the Blatt P.E. Center.

The diving program is currently competing with the Volunteers at the Tennessee Diving Invitational in Knoxville, Tenn. Julia Vincent and Jordan Gotro lead the Gamecocks, as Vincent placed first in the 3-meter, while Gotro placed third in the 1-meter.

The results from the preliminary dives at the Tennessee Diving Invitational will contribute to the overall score of the dual meet on Friday.

South Carolina swimmers are back in action for the first time since the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta on Nov. 17-19. The Gamecock men and women tallied a combined 31 top-five finishes on the weekend.

Tennessee’s women are 4-2 on the season, while the men are 1-4. On Nov. 1, Volunteers Kira Toussaint and Sam McHugh were named the CollegeSwimming.com national swimmers of the week. Toussaint held the fastest time in the nation in the 100-yard backstroke at the time, while McHugh earned his second national swimmer honor after picking up wins in four individual events.

For the latest updates on South Carolina swimming and diving, follow the Gamecocks on Twitter and Instagram (@gamecockswim).

News courtesy of South Carolina Athletics.