SOUTH AMERICA: Small Rosters & Morning Swims Hint at Continental Pan Ams Focus

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Over the past 5 days in Gwangju, there has been a noticeable absence of evening swims from countries not named “Brazil”. In fact, Brazil is the only South American country so far to have advanced a swimmer out of the preliminary rounds at the meet. Among the other 11 South American nations represented at the meet, there are far fewer entries than 2017: down from 105 to 76.

Leading this trend are the continent’s next 3 sporting power players after Brazil: Argentina, Colombia, and Venezuela. In combination, those 3 (which represent 3 of the 5 countries that have won swimming medals in the history of this meet, and 3 of the 5 biggest populations in South America), entered 52 swims at the World Championships in 2017. In 2019, they are combined for just 22 – a 58% reduction.

The likely decrease is a huge focus on the 2019 Pan American Games, which still carry great cultural significance in South America and will be hosted in Peru this year: a South American country.

Some of these power players have explicitly said that the Pan American Games, where they have much stronger chances for medals, are their focus. Argentina, for example, is sending 17 to Lima but only have 3 pool swimmers in Gwangju. They said that they intended to not have a presence at the World Championships, but feared retribution from FINA for non-participation.

These countries have also been challenged to beat their seed times. The continent as a whole has been slower than seed in two-thirds of their swims and faster in one-third. Colombia, for example, has not had any swims beat seed times yet at this meet.

South American Swims vs. Seeds through Day 5, excluding Brazil:

Swimmer Country Event Seed Time Slower or Faster Joaquin Moreno Argentina 800 free 8:11.23 8:18.24 Slower Julia Arino Argentina 800 free 17:18.76 17:17.99 Faster Roberto Strelkov Argentina 50 fly 23.70 23.99 Slower Alexis Margett Bolivia 100 fly NT 1:02.59 NA Gabriel Castillo Bolivia 100 back 58.57 58.47 Faster Karen Torrez Bolivia 100 free 56.41 57.37 Slower Santiago Cavanagh Bolivia 100 breast 1:04.09 1:06.44 Slower Santiago Cavanagh Bolivia 50 breast NT 29.26 NA Gabriel Araya Chile 100 free 51.04 51.34 Slower Gabriel Araya Chile 200 fly 2:04.16 2:01.63 Faster Jorge Depassier Chile 200 free 1:51.94 1:53.62 Slower Kristel Kobrigh Chile 1500 free 16:10.93 16:16.26 Slower CA Mahecha Pinto Colombia 200 BR 2:14.17 2:15.68 Slower Isabella Arcila Colombia 100 BK 1:01.30 1:04.07 Slower Jorge Murillo Colombia 100 BR 1:00.37 1:01.45 Slower Jorge Murillo Colombia 50 BR 27.60 28.36 Slower Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese Colombia 200 free 2:02.67 2:05.28 Slower Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese Colombia 400 free 4:18.48 4:22.46 Slower Omar Pinzon Colombia 100 back 54.88 56.37 Slower Omar Pinzon Colombia 200 back 2:01.91 2:04.76 Slower Sirena Rowe Colombia 100 breast 57.11 57.42 Slower Anicka Delgado Ecuador 100 free 56.75 56.67 Faster Tomas Peribonio Ecuador 200 IM 2:00.40 2:00.07 Faster Andrew Fowler Guyana 100 free 56.33 54.72 Faster Lon Seaton Guyana 50 fly 28.73 28.54 Faster Benjamin Hockin Paraguay 50 fly 24.23 NA Benjamin Hockin Paraguay 100 free 49.89 49.95 Slower Maria Arrua Paraguay 100 back 1:05.83 1:07.08 Slower Maria Arrua Paraguay 50 back 30.24 30.86 Slower Renato Prono Paraguay 100 breast 1:01.65 1:02.28 Slower Renato Prono Paraguay 50 breast 27.44 27.80 Slower Christian Mayer Peru 400 free 4:04.75 4:05.33 Slower Christian Mayer Peru 200 IM 2:10.75 2:09.69 Faster Gustavo Gutierrez Peru 200 fly 2:02.82 2:01.64 Faster Maria Fe Munoz Peru 200 fly 2:16.64 2:15.28 Faster McKenna Debever Peru 200 IM 2:15.53 2:16.97 Slower Evita Leter Suriname 100 breast NT 1:20.89 NA Irvin Hoost Suriname 50 fly NT 25.97 NA Renzo Tjon-a-Joe Suriname 100 free 49.29 49.85 Slower Xiomara Getrouw Suriname 50 back 32.25 31.42 Faster Enzo Martinez Uruguay 100 free 51.14 50.99 Faster Ines Remersaro Uruguay 100 free 58.82 59.69 Slower Martin Meclonian Uruguay 50 breast 27.72 27.85 Slower Martin Melconian Uruguay 100 breast 1:02.56 1:02.21 Faster Nicole Frank Uruguay 200 IM 2:24.46 2:26.49 Slower Nicole Frank Uruguay 200 free 2:11.27 2:11.56 Slower Cristian Quintero Venezuela 200 free 1:49.72 1:48.10 Faster Cristian Quintero Venezuela 100 free 49.43 49.40 Faster Isabella Paez Venezuela 100 fly 59.74 1:01.27 Slower Robinson Molina Venezuela 100 back 55.88 59.08 Slower

South American Day 5 Notables:

During the men’s 100 free final, Brazilians Marcelo Chierighini and Breno Correia finished in 5th and 8th respectively. While Brazilian Etiene Medeiros failed to defend her 2017 title in the 50 back, she was able to earn a silver medal for Brazil.

South America — Day 5 Medal Table