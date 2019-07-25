SOUTH AMERICA: Small Rosters & Morning Swims Hint at Continental Pan Ams Focus

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Over the past 5 days in Gwangju, there has been a noticeable absence of evening swims from countries not named “Brazil”. In fact, Brazil is the only South American country so far to have advanced a swimmer out of the preliminary rounds at the meet. Among the other 11 South American nations represented at the meet, there are far fewer entries than 2017: down from 105 to 76.
Leading this trend are the continent’s next 3 sporting power players after Brazil: Argentina, Colombia, and Venezuela. In combination, those 3 (which represent 3 of the 5 countries that have won swimming medals in the history of this meet, and 3 of the 5 biggest populations in South America), entered 52 swims at the World Championships in 2017. In 2019, they are combined for just 22 – a 58% reduction.
The likely decrease is a huge focus on the 2019 Pan American Games, which still carry great cultural significance in South America and will be hosted in Peru this year: a South American country.
Some of these power players have explicitly said that the Pan American Games, where they have much stronger chances for medals, are their focus. Argentina, for example, is sending 17 to Lima but only have 3 pool swimmers in Gwangju. They said that they intended to not have a presence at the World Championships, but feared retribution from FINA for non-participation.
These countries have also been challenged to beat their seed times. The continent as a whole has been slower than seed in two-thirds of their swims and faster in one-third. Colombia, for example, has not had any swims beat seed times yet at this meet.
South American Swims vs. Seeds through Day 5, excluding Brazil:
|Swimmer
|Country
|Event
|Seed
|Time
|Slower or Faster
|Joaquin Moreno
|Argentina
|800 free
|8:11.23
|8:18.24
|Slower
|Julia Arino
|Argentina
|800 free
|17:18.76
|17:17.99
|Faster
|Roberto Strelkov
|Argentina
|50 fly
|23.70
|23.99
|Slower
|Alexis Margett
|Bolivia
|100 fly
|NT
|1:02.59
|NA
|Gabriel Castillo
|Bolivia
|100 back
|58.57
|58.47
|Faster
|Karen Torrez
|Bolivia
|100 free
|56.41
|57.37
|Slower
|Santiago Cavanagh
|Bolivia
|100 breast
|1:04.09
|1:06.44
|Slower
|Santiago Cavanagh
|Bolivia
|50 breast
|NT
|29.26
|NA
|Gabriel Araya
|Chile
|100 free
|51.04
|51.34
|Slower
|Gabriel Araya
|Chile
|200 fly
|2:04.16
|2:01.63
|Faster
|Jorge Depassier
|Chile
|200 free
|1:51.94
|1:53.62
|Slower
|Kristel Kobrigh
|Chile
|1500 free
|16:10.93
|16:16.26
|Slower
|CA Mahecha Pinto
|Colombia
|200 BR
|2:14.17
|2:15.68
|Slower
|Isabella Arcila
|Colombia
|100 BK
|1:01.30
|1:04.07
|Slower
|Jorge Murillo
|Colombia
|100 BR
|1:00.37
|1:01.45
|Slower
|Jorge Murillo
|Colombia
|50 BR
|27.60
|28.36
|Slower
|Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese
|Colombia
|200 free
|2:02.67
|2:05.28
|Slower
|Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese
|Colombia
|400 free
|4:18.48
|4:22.46
|Slower
|Omar Pinzon
|Colombia
|100 back
|54.88
|56.37
|Slower
|Omar Pinzon
|Colombia
|200 back
|2:01.91
|2:04.76
|Slower
|Sirena Rowe
|Colombia
|100 breast
|57.11
|57.42
|Slower
|Anicka Delgado
|Ecuador
|100 free
|56.75
|56.67
|Faster
|Tomas Peribonio
|Ecuador
|200 IM
|2:00.40
|2:00.07
|Faster
|Andrew Fowler
|Guyana
|100 free
|56.33
|54.72
|Faster
|Lon Seaton
|Guyana
|50 fly
|28.73
|28.54
|Faster
|Benjamin Hockin
|Paraguay
|50 fly
|24.23
|NA
|Benjamin Hockin
|Paraguay
|100 free
|49.89
|49.95
|Slower
|Maria Arrua
|Paraguay
|100 back
|1:05.83
|1:07.08
|Slower
|Maria Arrua
|Paraguay
|50 back
|30.24
|30.86
|Slower
|Renato Prono
|Paraguay
|100 breast
|1:01.65
|1:02.28
|Slower
|Renato Prono
|Paraguay
|50 breast
|27.44
|27.80
|Slower
|Christian Mayer
|Peru
|400 free
|4:04.75
|4:05.33
|Slower
|Christian Mayer
|Peru
|200 IM
|2:10.75
|2:09.69
|Faster
|Gustavo Gutierrez
|Peru
|200 fly
|2:02.82
|2:01.64
|Faster
|Maria Fe Munoz
|Peru
|200 fly
|2:16.64
|2:15.28
|Faster
|McKenna Debever
|Peru
|200 IM
|2:15.53
|2:16.97
|Slower
|Evita Leter
|Suriname
|100 breast
|NT
|1:20.89
|NA
|Irvin Hoost
|Suriname
|50 fly
|NT
|25.97
|NA
|Renzo Tjon-a-Joe
|Suriname
|100 free
|49.29
|49.85
|Slower
|Xiomara Getrouw
|Suriname
|50 back
|32.25
|31.42
|Faster
|Enzo Martinez
|Uruguay
|100 free
|51.14
|50.99
|Faster
|Ines Remersaro
|Uruguay
|100 free
|58.82
|59.69
|Slower
|Martin Meclonian
|Uruguay
|50 breast
|27.72
|27.85
|Slower
|Martin Melconian
|Uruguay
|100 breast
|1:02.56
|1:02.21
|Faster
|Nicole Frank
|Uruguay
|200 IM
|2:24.46
|2:26.49
|Slower
|Nicole Frank
|Uruguay
|200 free
|2:11.27
|2:11.56
|Slower
|Cristian Quintero
|Venezuela
|200 free
|1:49.72
|1:48.10
|Faster
|Cristian Quintero
|Venezuela
|100 free
|49.43
|49.40
|Faster
|Isabella Paez
|Venezuela
|100 fly
|59.74
|1:01.27
|Slower
|Robinson Molina
|Venezuela
|100 back
|55.88
|59.08
|Slower
South American Day 5 Notables:
During the men’s 100 free final, Brazilians Marcelo Chierighini and Breno Correia finished in 5th and 8th respectively. While Brazilian Etiene Medeiros failed to defend her 2017 title in the 50 back, she was able to earn a silver medal for Brazil.
South America — Day 5 Medal Table
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|10
|Brazil
|2
|2
|4
