Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SOUTH AMERICA: Small Rosters & Morning Swims Hint at Continental Pan Ams Focus

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Over the past 5 days in Gwangju, there has been a noticeable absence of evening swims from countries not named “Brazil”. In fact, Brazil is the only South American country so far to have advanced a swimmer out of the preliminary rounds at the meet. Among the other 11 South American nations represented at the meet, there are far fewer entries than 2017: down from 105 to 76.

Leading this trend are the continent’s next 3 sporting power players after Brazil: Argentina, Colombia, and Venezuela. In combination, those 3 (which represent 3 of the 5 countries that have won swimming medals in the history of this meet, and 3 of the 5 biggest populations in South America), entered 52 swims at the World Championships in 2017. In 2019, they are combined for just 22 – a 58% reduction.

The likely decrease is a huge focus on the 2019 Pan American Games, which still carry great cultural significance in South America and will be hosted in Peru this year: a South American country.

Some of these power players have explicitly said that the Pan American Games, where they have much stronger chances for medals, are their focus. Argentina, for example, is sending 17 to Lima but only have 3 pool swimmers in Gwangju. They said that they intended to not have a presence at the World Championships, but feared retribution from FINA for non-participation.

These countries have also been challenged to beat their seed times. The continent as a whole has been slower than seed in two-thirds of their swims and faster in one-third. Colombia, for example, has not had any swims beat seed times yet at this meet.

South American Swims vs. Seeds through Day 5, excluding Brazil:

Swimmer Country Event Seed Time Slower or Faster
Joaquin Moreno Argentina 800 free 8:11.23 8:18.24 Slower
Julia Arino Argentina 800 free 17:18.76 17:17.99 Faster
Roberto Strelkov Argentina 50 fly 23.70 23.99 Slower
Alexis Margett Bolivia 100 fly NT 1:02.59 NA
Gabriel Castillo Bolivia 100 back 58.57 58.47 Faster
Karen Torrez Bolivia 100 free 56.41 57.37 Slower
Santiago Cavanagh Bolivia 100 breast 1:04.09 1:06.44 Slower
Santiago Cavanagh Bolivia 50 breast NT 29.26 NA
Gabriel Araya Chile 100 free 51.04 51.34 Slower
Gabriel Araya Chile 200 fly 2:04.16 2:01.63 Faster
Jorge Depassier Chile 200 free 1:51.94 1:53.62 Slower
Kristel Kobrigh Chile 1500 free 16:10.93 16:16.26 Slower
CA Mahecha Pinto Colombia 200 BR 2:14.17 2:15.68 Slower
Isabella Arcila Colombia 100 BK 1:01.30 1:04.07 Slower
Jorge Murillo Colombia 100 BR 1:00.37 1:01.45 Slower
Jorge Murillo Colombia 50 BR 27.60 28.36 Slower
Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese Colombia 200 free 2:02.67 2:05.28 Slower
Maria Paul Alvarez Pugliese Colombia 400 free 4:18.48 4:22.46 Slower
Omar Pinzon Colombia 100 back 54.88 56.37 Slower
Omar Pinzon Colombia 200 back 2:01.91 2:04.76 Slower
Sirena Rowe Colombia 100 breast 57.11 57.42 Slower
Anicka Delgado Ecuador 100 free 56.75 56.67 Faster
Tomas Peribonio Ecuador 200 IM 2:00.40 2:00.07 Faster
Andrew Fowler Guyana 100 free 56.33 54.72 Faster
Lon Seaton Guyana 50 fly 28.73 28.54 Faster
Benjamin Hockin Paraguay 50 fly 24.23 NA
Benjamin Hockin Paraguay 100 free 49.89 49.95 Slower
Maria Arrua Paraguay 100 back 1:05.83 1:07.08 Slower
Maria Arrua Paraguay 50 back 30.24 30.86 Slower
Renato Prono Paraguay 100 breast 1:01.65 1:02.28 Slower
Renato Prono Paraguay 50 breast 27.44 27.80 Slower
Christian Mayer Peru 400 free 4:04.75 4:05.33 Slower
Christian Mayer Peru 200 IM 2:10.75 2:09.69 Faster
Gustavo Gutierrez Peru 200 fly 2:02.82 2:01.64 Faster
Maria Fe Munoz Peru 200 fly 2:16.64 2:15.28 Faster
McKenna Debever Peru 200 IM 2:15.53 2:16.97 Slower
Evita Leter Suriname 100 breast NT 1:20.89 NA
Irvin Hoost Suriname 50 fly NT 25.97 NA
Renzo Tjon-a-Joe Suriname 100 free 49.29 49.85 Slower
Xiomara Getrouw Suriname 50 back 32.25 31.42 Faster
Enzo Martinez Uruguay 100 free 51.14 50.99 Faster
Ines Remersaro Uruguay 100 free 58.82 59.69 Slower
Martin Meclonian Uruguay 50 breast 27.72 27.85 Slower
Martin Melconian Uruguay 100 breast 1:02.56 1:02.21 Faster
Nicole Frank Uruguay 200 IM 2:24.46 2:26.49 Slower
Nicole Frank Uruguay 200 free 2:11.27 2:11.56 Slower
Cristian Quintero Venezuela 200 free 1:49.72 1:48.10 Faster
Cristian Quintero Venezuela 100 free 49.43 49.40 Faster
Isabella Paez Venezuela 100 fly 59.74 1:01.27 Slower
Robinson Molina Venezuela 100 back 55.88 59.08 Slower

South American Day 5 Notables:

During the men’s 100 free final, Brazilians Marcelo Chierighini and Breno Correia finished in 5th and 8th respectively. While Brazilian Etiene Medeiros failed to defend her 2017 title in the 50 back, she was able to earn a silver medal for Brazil.

South America — Day 5 Medal Table

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
10 Brazil 2 2 4

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool, instantly becoming drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. SwimSwam has become an outlet for him to continue showing his …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!