Zips Snare Spanish Nat’l Junior Teamer Andrea Galisteo for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrea Galisteo from Madrid, Spain will swim for the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Alivia Farber, Alyssa Riker, Olivia DeRodes, Rachel Schiffli, Sara Bozso, Victoria Kaufman, and Weronika Gerocka in the class of 2023.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at The University of Akron this upcoming fall. Go Zips ! 💙💛”

Galisteo swims year-round with Real Canoe Natación Club and specializes in distance freestyle. She has represented Spain internationally since she was 15, competing in the 800m free and 1500m free at the 2016 European Junior Championships and placing 12th in the 800 and 8th in the 1500. The following summer she was 7th and 4th in those same events at 2017 Euro Juniors. In 2018 she competed at Euro Juniors (6th in the 800, 8th in the 1500), FINA World Cup in Doha (7th in the SCM 200 free, 4th in the 500 free, and 3rd in the 800 free), and Youth Olympic Games (7th in the 400 free and 8th in the 800 free). At Flanders Cup in January she was runner-up in the 800 free and 1500 free and took 8th I the 400 free.

Galisteo is a big get for the Zips. Her best times in the 800/1500 freestyles, converted, would smash the Akron team records and she would have been within a second or two of making NCAAs in the mile. She would have won the 1650 and been an A finalist in the 200/500 freestyles at 2019 MAC Championships. She will join Mackenzie Vargas, Brooke Lamoureux, and Jessica Bonezzi in the Zips’ distance group in the fall.

LCM times:

200 free – 2:03.70 (1:48.55)

400 free – 4:16.74 (4:47.66)

800 free – 8:40.31 (9:42.98)

1500 free – 16:33.44 (16:13.96)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.