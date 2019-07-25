Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 US Nationals Psych Sheets Released: 22 US Worlds Team Members Entered

2019 Phillips 66 National Championships

The psych sheets for the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships have been officially released. The championships are to begin 3 days after the FINA World Championships held in Gwangju, South Korea. In 2017, the US Nationals meet was the meet that determined who would go to the World championships roughly 2 weeks after. However, swimmers have done the Worlds/Nationals double before.

There are many Worlds team members entered on the psych sheets, however, it won’t be guaranteed they show up. Here’s the list of Worlds swimmers entered into Nationals:

Among the other highlights, Ryan Lochte will be returning to competition as his suspension has officially ended. He is entered in the 200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. Another name quietly entered is Dana Vollmer, who only is scheduled to swim the 100 fly. She is seeded with a 59.27 in 17th place.

Also entered is 17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando, who just missed qualifying for the 2018 Pan Pacs/2019 Worlds team. Urlando is entered in the 100/200 fly, 200/400 free, and 200 IM. His best time in the 200 fly would have placed 2nd at the World Championships. 30-year-old comeback swimmer Brandon Fischer is also in attendance after his breakout breaststroke swims in Clovis that put him back on track and bumped his national/historical rankings.

Not only Americans are here, many Commonwealth swimmers will also be in attendance. Great Britain swimmers Anna Hopkin and Scott McLay will be venturing to the United States after their Worlds bout. Aussies Elijah Winnington and Jenna Strauch will lead a group from Australia (and Scot Hannah Miley are getting a taper swim under their belts after failing to qualify for Worlds this year.

Besides those mentioned above, expect most of the big name Americans who didn’t compete at Worlds to be there as well, including the Foster brothers, the Walsh sisters, Tom Shields, and Erica Brown.

orangecounty

Yes! Another potentially exciting meet along with Worlds

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
orangecounty

Giving Dressel another shot at 100 Free WR?

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
orangecounty

Will Regan Smith show up the US coaches with a sub 1:56 200 Free?

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
iLikePsych

Urlando with a 1:49 200 fly?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Pvdh

Maybe 200 free or IM to test which, if either, he wants to attempt next year.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Philip

Getting spoiled with all this good swimming!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
PhillyMark

Dare I say, we are ‘full of swimming’

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
John

16 hour time change from Korea to California. Good luck

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

That’s why not many are going to show up

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago

