SMU Announces Four Home Events Highlighting 2018-19 Slate

DALLAS – Head coach Eddie Sinnott and the SMU men’s swimming and diving program have announced the 2018-19 schedule. In its first full season at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, the Mustangs are slated to host four events.

SMU hosts Metroplex rival TCU for its home opener and homecoming meet on Nov. 2, and also welcomes Loyola New Orleans (Jan. 4) and Texas A&M (Feb. 1) to the Hilltop. The final tune-up before Championship season is set for Feb. 9 when the Mustangs host their yearly Pre-Conference Time Trial event.

The lone road dual meet of the season is set for Oct. 27 at LSU, while the Mustangs also travel to the Texas A&M Invite (Nov. 15-17) and American Short Course Championships (March 7-9). SMU will also face Incarnate Word, with date and location to be determined.

Mustang divers head to the IU Diving Invite (Nov. 15-17) and Georgia Diving Invite (Jan. 4-6).

Championship season begins Feb. 27 as SMU travels to Indianapolis for the four-day AAC Championships, and continues with NCAA Zone Diving March 11-13 and the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships March 27-30 in Austin.

The full 2018-19 schedule is here.