Smachlo, Tucker, Sims All Three Event Winners To Close Out 2019 Eric Namesnink

2019 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

July 5th-7th, 2019

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

LCM (50m)

Miles Smachlo continued to shine at the 2019 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open, winning the 100-meter freestyle in a new career best of 51.02 while, remarkably, closing faster than yesterday’s 400-meter freestyle champion Kevin Callan. This marks Smachlo’s second career best in three days, missing the third by .1 seconds last night, showing the benefit of taking 2018 off from those races.

The women’s 200 meter IM was the race to watch on the women’s side tonight. This meet’s breaststroke champion Miranda Tucker and 16-year-old Club Wolverine swimmer Sydney Stricklin were neck and neck after the first 100 meters (1:05.14 to 1:05.26). It was here that Tucker used her breaststroke speed to leave the teenager in the dust, 38.43 to 44.48 respectively, and didn’t look back to win the event in 2:15.53, less than a second off of her career best that she set back in 2016 at the U.S. Open. Stricklin took 7th place in the 400 IM on Friday at this meet after dropping almost eight seconds off of her previous career best.

Other Winners on Day 3: