FINIS Set of the Week: Persistent Resistance





Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Jill Bennett, Director of Sales & Marketing, FINIS.

Resistance training is often associated with time-intensive setup and bulky equipment that clutters the deck. This doesn’t have to be the case. I like the Drag + Fly because it’s easy to adjust resistance and add variety in one simple product.

3 Rounds: First 2 rounds with the Drag + Fly or parachute, the last round without any resistance

2 x 25 Right Arm Freestyle

2 x 25 Left Arm Freestyle

2 x 25 2 Right/2 Left Freestyle

1 x 50 Freestyle, Base Pace

1 x 100 Freestyle, Base Pace

1 x 150 Freestyle, Base Pace

1 x 50 Stroke of Choice

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.