Seliskar Chooses 200 IM on Day 2 of Pac-12 Championships

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal swimmer Andrew Seliskar has opted for the 200 IM over the 500 free on the 2nd day of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Seliskar had 10 entries on the pre-meet psych sheets, so we knew big scratches were coming. So far, he’s stuck with the same 200 IM that he swam as his first individual event at both Pac-12s and NCAAs.

Seliskar opened up his Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday with a 1:30.3 split on Cal’s Meet Record-setting 800 free relay.

