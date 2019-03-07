Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Seliskar Chooses 200 IM on Day 2 of Pac-12 Championships

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal swimmer Andrew Seliskar has opted for the 200 IM over the 500 free on the 2nd day of the 2019 Pac-12 Championships. Seliskar had 10 entries on the pre-meet psych sheets, so we knew big scratches were coming. So far, he’s stuck with the same 200 IM that he swam as his first individual event at both Pac-12s and NCAAs.

Seliskar opened up his Pac-12 Championship on Wednesday with a 1:30.3 split on Cal’s Meet Record-setting 800 free relay.

Other Day 2 Scratches:

  • Both Cody Bybee and Liam Bresette of Arizona State scratched their only event of the day, the 500 free. Bybee was seeded 14th and Bresette 15th. Both swimmers are freshmen. Bybee still has 3 more possible entries to swim at the meet, but Bresette only has 2 more races (out of a possible 3) available to him.
  • Cal’s Zheng Quah was entered in both the 200 IM and 50 free on day 2, but scratched them both. He led-off Cal’s 800 free relay in 1:33.75, and still has 5 more individual entries to choose from at the meet. Last year, he swam the 100 back/100 fly double at Pac-12s, so no cause for concern yet with these scratches.
  • Trenton Julian of Cal has scratched the 200 IM to focus on the 500 free on Thursday. He was just the 14th seed in the 200 IM, versus the 5th seed in the 500 free (up to 4th after Seliskar’s scratch), but did swim to a 5th-place finish in the 200 IM at Pac-12s last year.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Huh

Is there a reason the live results keeps going to the women’s results?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
gator

I would be great to see him swim the 4-IM at this meet too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!