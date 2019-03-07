Denison Women Ascend Final CSCAA Division III Poll

The CSCAA released its final Division III TYR Top-25 poll of the season Wednesday, with the Denison women climbing from the No. 3 spot to No. 1. Former No. 1 Kenyon fell to third and Emory maintained its No. 2 spot. The Tufts women shot up the ranks from 14th to seventh, and Pomona-Pitzer from 16th to ninth.
On the men’s side, the top three of No. 1 Denison, No. 2 Kenyon, and No. 3 Emory held steady. The Washington University men jumped from sixth to fourth, while Williams leaped from 19th to seventh and Tufts 20th to eighth.
Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition. The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches.
Division III Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|3
|Denison
|344
|2
|2
|Emory
|332
|2
|1
|Kenyon
|332
|4
|4
|Williams
|308
|5
|5
|Johns Hopkins
|288
|6
|6
|NYU
|284
|7
|8
|Chicago
|253
|7
|14
|Tufts
|253
|9
|16
|Pomona-Pitzer
|236
|9
|7
|MIT
|236
|11
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|206
|12
|10
|Amherst
|189
|13
|9
|WashU
|187
|14
|15
|Saint Catherine’s
|162
|15
|11
|SUNY Geneseo
|154
|16
|19
|Washington & Lee
|136
|17
|21
|Ursinus
|129
|18
|22
|Bates
|120
|19
|13
|Carnegie Mellon
|87
|20
|NR
|Calvin
|85
|21
|23
|Saint Thomas
|64
|22
|25
|Hope
|47
|23
|17
|Rowan
|46
|24
|NR
|Birmingham Southern
|25
|25
|20
|Case Western Reserve
|24
Also Receiving Votes:
RIT (21), Conn College (2)
Women’s Poll Committee
Jake Taber, Hope (Chair); Dean Brownley, Centre; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Beth DeLaRosby, Carthage; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Dani Korman, MIT; Meg French, Pomona-Pitzer; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Kyle Garase, Hope; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Poly Tech; Bob Rueppel, Middlebury; Paul Waas, Catholic; Jason Weber Chicago; Scott Whitbeck, Nazareth, St. Kate’s
Division III Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Denison
|274
|2
|2
|Kenyon
|264
|3
|3
|Emory
|254
|4
|6
|WashU
|238
|5
|5
|MIT
|229
|6
|4
|Johns Hopkins
|206
|7
|19
|Williams
|203
|8
|20
|Tufts
|188
|9
|7
|Chicago
|183
|10
|8
|Pomona-Pitzer
|177
|11
|8
|Carnegie Mellon
|170
|12
|10
|NYU
|151
|13
|11
|Amherst
|139
|14
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|123
|15
|25
|Albion
|120
|16
|16
|Coast Guard
|105
|17
|12
|Calvin
|96
|18
|NR
|Merchant Marine
|84
|19
|14
|Swarthmore
|83
|20
|NR
|TCNJ
|72
|21
|NR
|John Carroll
|55
|22
|17
|WPI
|49
|23
|NR
|Carthage
|38
|24
|14
|Rowan
|27
|25
|23
|Birmingham Southern
|15
Also Receiving Votes:
Gustavus (13), Bowdoin (6), Mary Washington (4), RPI (3)
Men’s Poll Committee
Sean Tedesco, USMMA (Chair); Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Karin Colby, Swarthmore; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; David Dow, TCNJ; Matt Emmert, Roger Williams; Mark Fino, John Carrol; Jean-Paul Gowdy, Pomona-Pitzer; Kyle Kimball, Linfield; Nate Parsley, Arcadia; Juliet Suess, CMS; Jason Weber, Chicago
