Denison Women Ascend Final CSCAA Division III Poll

The CSCAA released its final Division III TYR Top-25 poll of the season Wednesday, with the Denison women climbing from the No. 3 spot to No. 1. Former No. 1 Kenyon fell to third and Emory maintained its No. 2 spot. The Tufts women shot up the ranks from 14th to seventh, and Pomona-Pitzer from 16th to ninth.

On the men’s side, the top three of No. 1 Denison, No. 2 Kenyon, and No. 3 Emory held steady. The Washington University men jumped from sixth to fourth, while Williams leaped from 19th to seventh and Tufts 20th to eighth.

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition. The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches.

Division III Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 3 Denison 344 2 2 Emory 332 2 1 Kenyon 332 4 4 Williams 308 5 5 Johns Hopkins 288 6 6 NYU 284 7 8 Chicago 253 7 14 Tufts 253 9 16 Pomona-Pitzer 236 9 7 MIT 236 11 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 206 12 10 Amherst 189 13 9 WashU 187 14 15 Saint Catherine’s 162 15 11 SUNY Geneseo 154 16 19 Washington & Lee 136 17 21 Ursinus 129 18 22 Bates 120 19 13 Carnegie Mellon 87 20 NR Calvin 85 21 23 Saint Thomas 64 22 25 Hope 47 23 17 Rowan 46 24 NR Birmingham Southern 25 25 20 Case Western Reserve 24

Also Receiving Votes:

RIT (21), Conn College (2)

Women’s Poll Committee

Jake Taber, Hope (Chair); Dean Brownley, Centre; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Beth DeLaRosby, Carthage; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Dani Korman, MIT; Meg French, Pomona-Pitzer; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalmazoo; Kyle Garase, Hope; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Poly Tech; Bob Rueppel, Middlebury; Paul Waas, Catholic; Jason Weber Chicago; Scott Whitbeck, Nazareth, St. Kate’s

Division III Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Denison 274 2 2 Kenyon 264 3 3 Emory 254 4 6 WashU 238 5 5 MIT 229 6 4 Johns Hopkins 206 7 19 Williams 203 8 20 Tufts 188 9 7 Chicago 183 10 8 Pomona-Pitzer 177 11 8 Carnegie Mellon 170 12 10 NYU 151 13 11 Amherst 139 14 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 123 15 25 Albion 120 16 16 Coast Guard 105 17 12 Calvin 96 18 NR Merchant Marine 84 19 14 Swarthmore 83 20 NR TCNJ 72 21 NR John Carroll 55 22 17 WPI 49 23 NR Carthage 38 24 14 Rowan 27 25 23 Birmingham Southern 15

Also Receiving Votes:

Gustavus (13), Bowdoin (6), Mary Washington (4), RPI (3)

Men’s Poll Committee

Sean Tedesco, USMMA (Chair); Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Karin Colby, Swarthmore; Keith Crawford, Rose-Hulman; David Dow, TCNJ; Matt Emmert, Roger Williams; Mark Fino, John Carrol; Jean-Paul Gowdy, Pomona-Pitzer; Kyle Kimball, Linfield; Nate Parsley, Arcadia; Juliet Suess, CMS; Jason Weber, Chicago