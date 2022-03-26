Seeliger Becomes #2 Of All Time In 100 Free With 40.75 Prelims Swim

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following his 40.75 time in the prelims of the 100 free, Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger overtook Vlad Morozov by 0.01 of a second to become the #2 performer of all-time in the event. After he led off Cal’s 200 free relay in a 18.27, Seeliger is now the second-fastest in all of the sprint freestyles, behind Caeleb Dressel in both events.

Top Performers Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle:

Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 39.90 (2018) Bjorn Seeliger, Cal – 40.75 (2022) Vlad Morozov, USC – 40.76 (2013) Dean Farris, Harvard – 40.80 (2019) Bowe Becker, Minnesota – 40.83 (2019)

In addition to being the second-fastest performer of all time, Seeliger’s swim is also the sixth-fastest performance behind five of Dressel’s swims.

Top Performances Of All-Time, Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle:

Splits Comparison: Dressel vs. Seeliger

Caeleb Dressel, 2018 (NCAA Record) Bjorn Seeliger, 2022 (#2 of all time) Front Half 18.96 19.13 Back Half 20.94 21.62 Total 39.90 40.75

Compared to Dressel’s record, Seeliger is 0.17 slower than him on the first 50, but 0.68 seconds slower on the back half. This is not surprising, as Seeliger tends to go out very fast. In fact, the first 25 of his 18.27 50 free is the third fastest front half of all time in the event, but his overall time is the eighth fastest. Similarly, in the 100 free, his front half from this morning is faster than three of Dressel’s swims that were faster than his overall.

Top Six 100 Free Performances Of All-Time, First 50 Only:

Seeliger is only a sophomore, so he has two more years to improve on his best times and move up the all-time rankings. Headed into the 100 free finals, he is seeded first out of prelims. In the 50 free, he came into finals as the top seed, but ultimately finished second to Brooks Curry.