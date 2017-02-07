SEC Releases Preliminary 2017 Championship Psych Sheets

The SEC has released the preliminary, pre-cut psych sheet for the 2017 conference championship meet that begins next week. The psych sheets begin to shape the meet, though many changes are yet to come.

Specifically, teams have been allowed to enter athletes in more than the mandated-maximum of 3 individual events, and have been allowed to enter more than the maximum of 22 roster spots (of which no more than 19 can be swimmers). Specifically, at least 53 student-athletes entered on the initial sheets won’t swim at the meet once rosters are trimmed down.

The final psych sheets will be released after next Monday’s coaches’ meeting.

There are still some pieces of information to be gleaned. Some coaches drastically over-enter their teams – Florida is notorious for this. Caeleb Dressel, for example, has 6 entries (50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM), and they’re the only 6 events that anyone would expect that he might swim anyway. Last year, he swam the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

Others are entered in more narrow lineups, however. Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, is swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 backstroke, the three events she swam at last year’s NCAA Championship (including titles in the 50 and 100 free).

Here are the most interesting lineups that we gleaned out of a quick scan of the psych sheets. See them for yourself here.

Missouri’s Michael Chadwick is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke. Chadwick is a sprint freestyler by trade, but is part of a group of breaststrokers at Missouri, behind NCAA Champion Fabian Schwingenschloegl. The Tigers have 3 of the top 4 seeds in the 100 breaststroke. At last year’s SEC Championships, Chadwick swam the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, placing 3rd, 2nd, and 3rd respectively.

is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke. Chadwick is a sprint freestyler by trade, but is part of a group of breaststrokers at Missouri, behind NCAA Champion Fabian Schwingenschloegl. The Tigers have 3 of the top 4 seeds in the 100 breaststroke. At last year’s SEC Championships, Chadwick swam the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, placing 3rd, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. The Texas A&M women have the top 4 seeds in the 200 breaststroke (as well as 5 of the top 6, and 6 of the top 8). Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem is entered in 4 events – the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 back, and 200 breast. Given the glut in the 200 breaststroke and the team scoring implications, she may opt for the 200 back instead – even though she’s seeded much lower (13th versus 2nd).

is entered in 4 events – the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 back, and 200 breast. Given the glut in the 200 breaststroke and the team scoring implications, she may opt for the 200 back instead – even though she’s seeded much lower (13th versus 2nd). Tennessee’s Kira Toussaint is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. As a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast, she placed 12th at NCAAs in the 200 back, but has largely shifted her focus to the 100 back and sprint freestyles since. Expect that to be the race she drops.

is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. As a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast, she placed 12th at NCAAs in the 200 back, but has largely shifted her focus to the 100 back and sprint freestyles since. Expect that to be the race she drops. Kentucky has 4 of the top 5 seeds in the 200 back – and defending NCAA Champion Danielle Galyer sits just 3rd. The Wildcats finished 8th at last year’s SEC Championships, and they could make a huge climb up the latter on the meet’s final day thanks to that race.

The 2017 SEC Championship meet, which has a unique 5-day format, will be held from February 14th-18th at Tennessee’s Alan Jones Aquatic Center.