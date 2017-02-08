2017 ACC Women’s Championships Preliminary Psych Sheets Out

The psych sheets for the 2017 ACC Women’s Championships have been released in preparation for the meet that begins February 13th and runs through the 16th at the Georgia Tech Aquatics Center in Atlanta.

While generally not as badly over-entered as the SEC Psych Sheets (released on Tuesday) are, the ACC still allows teams to put swimmers in more than their allotted 3 events prior to the meet’s start, so long as their under the maximum at the meet itself.

Virginia’s Leah Smith, for example, will defend her titles in the 500 and 1650 freestyles, while trying to take one back from Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who beat Smith last season and is seeded first again this year. Whether those two will have just 1, or 2, individual showdowns is up in the air – Comerford is entered in the 50, 100, 200, and 500 freestyles. Her best two events, the 100 and 200, seem like sure-things; she’s seeded 2nd in the 500 and 6th in the 50 as well.

The psych sheets ultimately didn’t reveal many interesting secrets about the meet. UNC’s Hellen Moffitt, for example, has national scoring potential in at least 4 races, and she’s entered in 5 events (50 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 back, 200 back) in the preliminary sheets.

The only mildly interesting tidbit we were able to glean was that Virginia’s Kaitlyn Jones will stick to her 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM schedule. That means she’s eschewing any possibility of swimming the 200 free (where she would’ve been tied as the 3rd seed) or 100 fly (where she would’ve been the top seed).

Aside from that, and Leah Smith not taking on the 400 IM, the top 8 swimmers from the ACC regular season are preliminarily entered in those events.