SEC Champion Macguire McDuff Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer

Macguire McDuff has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for the 2025-2026 school year.

McDuff competed his first three years of college at the University of Florida before confirming earlier this year that he would not be competing “at all” moving forward.

Entering the transfer portal does not mean a student-athlete has to transfer, and McDuff could decide to come back and swim at Florida next season after taking this season off, or decide not to swim at all. There have been other instances where athletes with remaining eligibility are required to enter the portal before enrolling at another university, regardless of their intention to compete.

McDuff won the 200 freestyle at the 2024 SEC Championships, and he was a key member of Florida’s relays at the 2024 NCAA Championships, participating in all five. He anchored both the Gators’ NCAA record-setting 200 medley relay and the gold-medal winning 200 freestyle relay.

He also scored eight individual points at the meet, placing 16th in the 100 free and 11th in the 200 free.

He was Florida’s anchor leg on the three National Record-breaking relays at the 2023 NCAA Championships: the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 medley relay, and the 400 freestyle relay. The 200 freestyle relay record of 1:13.35 is the only record that was not broken in 2024.

Best SCY Times & Relay Splits

50 free: 18.87

100 free: 41.30

200 free: 1:30.64

50 free relay split: 18.12

100 free relay split: 40.83

McDuff was a member of the 2023-2024 USA Swimming National Team and he competed at the 2024 Olympic Trials where he was a finalist in the men’s 100 free, finishing 8th.