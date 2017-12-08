Scoring the NCAA Women’s Teams Based on 2017-18 Midseason Rankings

We’re now through the second round of NCAA midseason invites and it’s time to take a look at where the division 1 teams stand. Per the request of some of our commenters, we’ve gone through and scored out how the women’s NCAA team battle would go based on the midseason rankings. This article only discusses scores based on the women’s rankings, which you can find here. You can find the men’s rankings here and the men’s midseason scoring post here.

It should be noted that a handful of teams were without some of their best swimmers, but those swimmers are expected to be back in action in the second half of the season. For example, Stanford’s Simone Manuel, the reigning NCAA sprint champion, has been out with an injury. It’s also important to note that the Cardinal is absent from the 800 free relay because they chose not to swim it at the Art Adamson Invite. Other notable names missing are Stanford’s Megan Byrnes, Ohio State’s Liz Li, and USC’s Kirsten Vose, and NC State’s Courtney Caldwell.

A FEW THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND:

Ocasionally, we’ll see a swimmer rank in the top 16 of more than 3 individual events. For example, Louise Hansson (6), Mallory Comerford (5), and Janet Hu (5) were each ranked in at least 5 events. In that case, we take their 3 highest finishes and dropped them out of the others, bumping the next fastest swimmers up into the top 16 and assigning scores accordingly.

Swimmers were able to swim all 5 relays at these invites, which they won't be able to do at NCAAs unless they only swim 2 individual events.

Diving will play a role in the team scoring at NCAAs, which isn’t accounted for here.

The article only includes division 1.

In some cases, the top teams may have had more than one relay rank in the top 16. We have only ranked and scored the fastest relay for each school.

If there was a tie for 8th or 16th, both swimmers were given the normal amount of points for their place because we can’t just call them up and ask for a swimoff.

NCAA WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES BASED ON MIDSEASON RANKINGS: